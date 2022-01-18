Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Maximo Sorrentino shows support to Mike and Lauren despite recent family drama

Maximo Sorrentino recently showed support for Mike and Lauren as they went through a difficult time. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like things might be going in a positive direction between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his estranged brother Maximo Sorrentino.

The first two episodes of Season 5 have been an emotional rollercoaster for Mike and his wife Lauren.

They shared their excitement as they brought their newborn son Romeo Reign into the world but that excitement was quickly met with worry.

Romeo spiked a fever and needed to stay in the hospital for additional time in the NICU until he got better. Those two weeks were described by Mike as the “most difficult” time in his life, which says a lot since he has been through a lot of adversity.

Fans shared an overwhelming amount of support for the Sorrentino’s through social media and an unlikely commenter joined them.

Maximo took the time to share his support for his brother and sister-in-law in a surprising comment on Twitter.

Maximo Sorrentino shows support for Mike and Lauren despite recent family drama

The official Jersey Shore Twitter page shared a GIF of the moment that Mike received the phone call from Lauren that Romeo was well enough to come home.

Mike became overwhelmed with emotions and teary-eyed at the news, along with many of his fans.

The post said, “The collective sigh of relief that everyone watching this just let out. So happy for you [Mike Sorrentino] and [Lauren Sorrentino]”

The collective sigh of relief that everyone watching this just let out. ☺️ So happy for you, @ItsTheSituation and @Lauren_Pesce. #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EBMZKEGxOq — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) January 14, 2022

Fans chimed in and commented to show their support and among them was Mike’s brother Maximo.

He simply commented with a praying emoji to show that he was thinking of his estranged brother and his family.

Maximo Sorrentino supports Mike and Lauren. Pic credit: @frankiestylze/Twitter

This show of support comes following some recent turmoil between Maximo and the Sorrentino family.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino calls the cops on his brother Maximo

Back in October, Maximo made a social media post about a surgery he needed to have at the hospital. He described the situation as potentially life-threatening and then referred to his family as “scumbags” and claimed that none of them reached out to support him.

This came following an incident the month prior when Mike called the cops on Maximo after he showed up unexpectedly at his home.

Maximo allegedly knocked and rang the doorbell several times. Mike did not answer but instead called the local authorities to intervene.

He later defended his actions and insinuated that Maximo was struggling with mental health issues at the time, and said he needed to protect his family.

It’s unknown if Maximo’s recent show of support means that the issues are resolved between them but it was a kind gesture nonetheless.

Fans should tune in to future episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as Season 5 brings more good times with the Sorrentinos and the rest of the crew.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.