Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese is ‘thriving’, wows fans with postpartum transformation

Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese impresses followers with her postpartum body transformation. Pic credit: MTV

Deena Cortese, star of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, is wowing fans with her postpartum transformation.

She and her husband Chris Buckner welcomed their second child, Cameron, this past May.

Cameron joined his older brother CJ, who is now 2-years-old.

Despite having two young children, Deena hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to self-care. She made fans’ jaws drop in a recent post as she showed off her amazing figure just months after giving birth.

Deena posed wearing a red crop-top and short denim shorts, which showed off her fit-figure and toned legs.

She captioned the post, “thirty (something) ..flirty and thriving,”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were in awe of her appearance and quickly flocked to the comments to share their reactions.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans are in awe of Deena Cortese’s postpartum transformation

Fans were completely in awe of Deena and couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looked.

One impressed follower gave Deena the title of “hottest momma.”

A fan thinks Deena is the “hottest momma.” Pic credit: @vonne_bon/Instagram

Another encouraged her to continue to flaunt her figure with the words, “Get it mama.”

Fans admire Deena’s transformation. Pic credit: @gabriellemast_/Instagram

One admirer couldn’t help but note that Deena was “glowing.”

Fans admire Deena’s transformation. Pic credit: @danativeguy/Instagram

Others couldn’t believe she looked so good after birthing two children.

Fans admire Deena’s transformation. Pic credit: @natalygonzalezz/Instagram

The comments section was filled with fire emojis, indicating just how impressed everyone was with her transformation.

Deena Cortese recently celebrated her 4 year wedding anniversary

It’s clear that Deena is living her best life as she continues to grow her beautiful family alongside her husband.

She and Chris recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary and shared romantic and heartfelt posts to each other on their Instagram pages.

Chris shared a lovely shot of all the family.

During recent seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans got to know Chris better as he appeared alongside Deena to film.

Their son CJ has also appeared on the show, and while Deena was pregnant during the most recent season, photos from social media showed that she brought Cameron on his first family vacation this month.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was recently spotted filming the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

At this time, the air date for the new season remains unknown.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.