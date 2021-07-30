Jersey Shore cast plays a racy version of the Bae Game with hilarious results

JSFV stars Nikki Hall, Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino played a version of the Bae Game with hilarious results. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation played a racy version of what the show called the Bae Game with hilarious results.

This game pitted the couples of the series against one another as they answered questions about their relationships.

Matched up in teams were Jenni “JWoww” Farley and fiance Zack Carpinello, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino, Deena Cortese and husband Chris Buckner, Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Saffire Matos, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, girlfriend Nikki Hall, and best pal Vinny Guadagnino.

The couples were asked questions that ranged from the racy to the ridiculous as they waited to see if their significant others answered properly.

While most couples did well, some appeared to know more about their significant others than their pals.

In fact, one unlikely couple appeared to do very well, prompting a hilarious response from the other cast members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who knew each other the best?

Ultimately, the duo that won the competition was Jenni and Zack. Although they have only been together for two years, they racked up the most points in the Bae Game.

Coming in a close second were Mike and Lauren, who have been a couple on and off for a remarkable 17 years.

Perhaps the most hilarious couple was Pauly and Vinny. The pals, who have been close friends for the better part of twelve years, knew a lot about one another.

This caused Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki some irritation, as she got many of the answers about Pauly’s likes and dislikes wrong.

The trio has been marketed as bae and sidepiece for the better part of this season. Pauly didn’t want to demote his longtime pal from his position as one of the most important people in his life in favor of Nikki.

There was one surprising star of the game

The surprising star of the game was none other than Deena’s husband, Chris.

Chris Buckner, the husband of Deena Cortese, came out as the star of the Bae Game with hilarious response to an intimate question about the couple’s relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Before this season, Chris has kept a low profile on the series, preferring to stay in the background while his wife engaged in fun antics with her friends and castmates.

However, this season, Chris has shown viewers his true personality.

This came to a head when he drew a very graphic image during the Bae Game in response to a question posed about his and Deena’s intimate life.

This led Pauly to respond, “I didn’t want to see that about my sister Deena.”

Jenni said in a confessional, “It was a good drawing, I’m not gonna lie.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.