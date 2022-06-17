Jersey Shore: Andy Cohen addresses feud with Nicole ’Snooki’ Polizzi

Andy Cohen talks casting Snooki on RHONJ and their ongoing feud. Pic credit: @bravoandy/@snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a beloved cast member within the franchise.

When she took a brief hiatus from filming following the wedding speech drama with costar Angelina Pivarnick, fans begged for her to make a return.

She’s now back full-time and has wasted no time entertaining viewers with her funny antics.

For a while now, fans have wondered why Bravo’s Andy Cohen wouldn’t cast Snooki to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Snooki’s best friend Joey Camasta recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live where Andy addressed his ongoing feud with her and explained why he does not plan to include her as part of the RHONJ cast.

Andy Cohen explains feud with Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Andy was extremely open about how he felt toward Snooki.

It turns out that their “feud” isn’t really much of a feud at all.

He explained, “I am in a fake fight with Snooki … I love Snooki, OK? I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He then further described his thought process in not casting her for the RHONJ.

He said, “My only thing is she is so identifiable with Jersey Shore and MTV … She builds MTV reality shows, so in my mind I thought it’s like putting a Kardashian on another show that has nothing to do with them.”

Andy clarified once again that it was never anything “personal” toward Snooki, it was more so that he didn’t think it was the best fit given the background she has on TV.

Upon hearing the clip, Snooki shared it on her Twitter account.

She wrote, “Lmao yasssss.”

Jersey Shore Fans respond to Andy Cohen’s statement about Snooki

After Snooki shared the clip of Andy sharing his thoughts on her being a part of RHONJ, Jersey Shore fans were quick to share their feelings.

One fan shared a gif and said, “Poor Andy is MISSING out on a great storyline…the evolution of Snooki, a boss lady!”

Poor Andy is MISSING out on a great storyline…the evolution of Snooki, a boss lady! pic.twitter.com/HSPw2hXznH — MzCata (@MzCata1) June 15, 2022

Another person wrote, “We want you on RHONJ! Push to get on it. I’ll start a petition to get you on…”

Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

A separate commenter noted how they would have loved to see Snooki’s “side eye” during cast dinners on RHONJ.

Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

Regardless of fan opinions, Snooki has made it clear in the past that she was not interested in joining the housewives cast.

She admitted that some of the women scared her with how intense they can be.

While viewers may not catch Snooki on RHONJ, they can certainly catch up with her when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns next week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.