Jenny Slatten shouts out ‘my love’ Sumit Singh before showdown with Kimberly on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All 

There will be a major showdown when Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All kicks off tonight.

Interestingly, while Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were not on the show this season, they are at the center of the controversy, thanks to newbie Kimberly Rochelle.

However, Jenny is not sweating any of the drama, as she sent love to her husband in a recent post.

The couple looked happier than ever in the photo shared on social media as the countdown began for an epic showdown.

Monsters and Critics posted about Kimberly’s feud with Jenny and Sumit by calling the couple fake during a live Q&A with her followers.

She bluntly noted that she had never met the pair but had no interest in doing so because she had no respect for them.

The comments seemed harsh since she admitted to never having met Jenny and Sumit, but tonight, they’ll come face to face when the happily married pair appear at the Tell All.

Jenny Slatten sends her ‘love’ to her husband, Sumit Singh, with a sweet selfie

Jenny shared proof that neither she nor Sumit are losing sleep over their feud with Kimberly.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a Facebook post from their home in India.

The photo showed a happy Jenny at the dinner table smiling brightly as Sumit snapped the selfie.

“Love my Husband my Love my Life ,” she captioned the post.

Jenny and Sumit snap a selfie together. Pic credit: Jenny Slatten/Facebook

That happy demeanor is a far cry from what we’ll see from Jenny when she takes the stage at the Tell All.

The preview clip showed a faceoff between her and Kimbetly that got heated very quickly.

Jenny and Sumit face off with Kimberly Rochelle at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Honestly, no one saw this feud coming, as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers assumed the two couples would get along due to the India connection.

Instead, Kimberly and her husband bashed the pair, and we’ll see their faceoff at the Tell All.

Jenny didn’t hold back when asked to give her opinion about Kimberly and TJ’s relationship.

“Kimberly, to me, seemed very unappreciative of everything,” said Jenny in the preview clip. “What she got was amazing to me, and she appreciated nothing. Her saying, ‘I hate India,’ it broke my heart.”

Kimberly bluntly told Jenny she didn’t care about her opinion, and things got heated from there.

“Respect India or don’t be here…keep your a** in America,” said Jenny as they continued to exchange words.

“You’re a c**t” retorted Kimberly at one point.

“Come to India honey, come to Jaipur, I’d love to meet you,” said a furious Jenny, but Kimberly was not backing down.

“Come on, baby, I’ll give you my address,” she responded.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.