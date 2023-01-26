Jenny Slatten praised for not backing down to Big Ed as 90 Day Fiance fans continue to call him out

Following Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, viewers are applauding Jenny Slatten for standing up to Big Ed Brown.

Ed certainly didn’t do himself any favors throughout the four-part Tell All when it came to getting anyone to take his side.

Most of Ed’s castmates were riled by his behavior towards his ex-fiancee, Liz Woods, and women in general.

Ed made his opinions known on stage, whether everyone else liked it or not, but eventually, some of his castmates had enough.

In particular, Jenny stood up to Ed after he insulted Jovi Dufren by calling him a crybaby.

Until then, Jenny had remained silent while watching Ed’s antics play out, but she drew the line at hurling insults at her fellow cast member.

Jenny Slatten puts Big Ed Brown in his place during Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All

“Why don’t you be quiet? I’ve had enough of this guy,” Jenny said of Ed before telling him, “You have insulted everybody. Every cast member up here. What the hell is so perfect about you?”

Ed continually interrupted Jenny as she tried to speak, but she didn’t back down.

“My turn is whenever I want to take my turn. My turn is not when you tell me to,” Jenny shouted at Ed. “Kiss my a**, dude!”

Jenny was sitting quietly this whole time, but she's had enough! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/HlJ6SpRENa — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) January 23, 2023

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to Twitter, where they weighed in, many praising Jenny for standing up to Ed.

90 Day Fiance fans applaud Jenny

“Go Jenny!!!!” wrote one 90 Day Fiance viewer who was relieved that someone finally expressed what most everyone else was thinking. “It’s about time Ed heard the truth.”

GO JENNY!!!! FINALLY SOMEONE IS SAYING WHAT WE WANT TO HEAR! ITS ABOUT TIME ED HEARD THE TRUTH. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#90DayFiance #India #jenny #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll pic.twitter.com/1rQD8PJiUP — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) January 22, 2023

Another Twitter user shared two photos of Jenny, quoting her lines from the Tell All and simply wrote, “I’ve never loved Jenny more.”

One viewer got a kick out of Jenny taking a shot at Ed’s stature when she told Liz not to stoop to his level because she’d have to stoop “really low.”

Referring to Ed as a “moron abuser,” another one of his critics accused him of trying to hurt Yara Zaya by calling her husband, Jovi, a “p***y.”

“Disgusting vile man,” they called Ed before slamming the network for allowing him to film. “Shame on TLC for having Big Ed back.”

IS IT ANY SURPRISE TO ANYONE THAT THIS MORON ABUSER IS TRYING TO HURT #YARA AND USES FEMALE ANATOMY TO OFFEND #JOVI?? DISGUSTING VILE MAN. SHAME ON TLC FOR HAVING BIG ED BACK#90DayFiance #biged #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfterTellAll pic.twitter.com/2h036lAKj9 — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) January 22, 2023

Sharing a volatile scene from Love & Hip Hop in which an on-stage fight broke out, one 90 Day Fiance viewer wanted “someone to pull up on Big ed” like the cast members in the fight scene.

Not only did Jenny stand up to Ed, but she also tried to convince Liz to leave Ed. Liz swore she wouldn’t take Ed back again, claiming they were done “for good” this time. However, whether or not Liz will follow Jenny’s advice remains to be seen.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.