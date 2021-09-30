Jenny Slatten from 90 Day Fiance insists that Sumit pays all the bills in India

Jenny Slatten is claiming Sumit pays all the bills. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are aware that Jenny Slatten will always stand by Sumit Singh.

Even through the couple’s immense lows, the Palm Springs native is ready to take up the battle against those 90 Day Fiance fans who feel that Sumit may be lacking.

Jenny shared a social media update with 90 Day Fiance fans

Jenny took to her Facebook to defend Sumit’s honor after a fan insinuated that the call center worker did not pay the bills for their opulent Indian lifestyle.

90 Day Fiance followers noticed that Jenny had updated her cover collage to include some new photos of her life in India.

One snap showed Jenny dressed in jeans and a white tunic as she walked next to a camel on the street. At the same time, another shared her wearing a mask while hanging out with a friend.

The third photo Jenny shared showed her and Sumit smiling in front of a sacred temple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were quick to leave comments on the post.

90 Day Fiance fans questioned Sumit’s work ethic

One blunt follower wrote, “I think he love you or just want a good life? I don’t see he go to work. Don’t see effort to helo you pay the bills…this is my opinion…you deserve better.”

Jenny, who is used to these questions, replied matter of factly, saying, “He pays all the bills actually.”

Another fan mentioned their 30 year age gap, writing, “I think they need to move to the US where they will not be so badly judged.”

Again, Jenny made a valid point answering, “really do you think we won’t be judged in America hmmmmm I wonder ”

Sumit’s family won’t accept Jenny

Jenny has had a rough time trying to convince Sumit to go against his family. The 90 Day Fiance star’s mother and father have refused to give the couple their blessings and do not include her in family gatherings.

Things are looking up for Jenny as it was recently discovered that she might have found herself a job as a front desk clerk at a hotel. A photo showed the 90 Day Fiance star in an orange uniform wearing a large smile.

Jenny seems content to defend Sumit until the cows come home, but fans are hoping she gets her happily ever after in the end.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.