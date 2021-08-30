Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh mock chair-throwing incident, 90 Day Fiance fans have mixed reactions

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh reenacted their infamous chair-throwing incident and fans of 90 Day Fiance had mixed reactions. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh recreated the infamous chair-throwing scene from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and fans of the show had mixed reactions.

On Sunday’s episode of The Other Way, Jenny got fed up with Sumit dragging her along, but never committing to marrying her.

Jenny and Sumit have been together for nearly a decade, but every time they try to get married, another obstacle pops up.

Their latest obstacle came in the form of an email that Jenny received about an extension on her visa, which was denied.

This meant that Jenny would have to return back to the United States yet again, as part of the 10-year tourist visa she has in India.

Jenny Slatten goes off on Sumit Singh

Jenny lost her temper when she found out she’d have to return to the U.S. when Sumit could have stopped it by simply marrying Jenny instead of making excuses about his parents, which had her fed up.

“Why would I come back for the fourth time? Why? For what?!” Jenny asked Sumit during the scene.

“For what?! I can’t stay in the country! I’m not gonna keep coming back and leaving every damn six months — I’m not gonna keep doing it. You’re not gonna keep telling me you’re gonna marry me when you’re f**king not! That’s it!” Jenny screamed before tossing a chair at the door.

On Sumit and Jenny’s Instagram account, the couple made fun of the scene and reenacted it in two photo slides. In the pics, Jenny held a plastic lawn chair in one had and pointed angrily at Sumit with the other.

Sumit, whose astrologer predicted his relationship with Jenny years ago, sat on the couch, crouching, and looking as though he was scared of Jenny, who posed like she was going to throw the chair at him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans had mixed reactions

90 Day Fiance fans commented on the pic, and they had mixed emotions — some found the social media skit humorous, while others thought it made light of domestic violence.

Some of Jenny and Sumit’s castmates from The Other Way commented on the post.

Armando Rubio commented, “This is too funny! 😂🤪”

Another cast member from The Other Way, Biniyam Shibre, also commented, leaving a series of crying-laughing face emojis.

Castmates Armando and Biniyam thought Jenny and Sumit’s post was funny. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

Some of their followers, however, called Sumit and Jenny out for what they perceived to be inappropriate.

“Ummmmmmm 😶 this is not cool no matter what. Physical violence never solves anything right,” wrote one critic.

Sumit’s followers called out him and Jenny for mocking domestic violence. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

Another critic commented, “Jenny! What the hell? Domestic violence is not funny.”

“Nothing funnier than joking about domestic violence, am I right?” asked another one of Sumit’s followers.

It looks like Sumit and Jenny have worked things out, at least for now, seeing as they are mocking the chair-throwing incident.

Although Jenny keeps returning to India to be with Sumit, fans of the show aren’t as convinced as she is that Sumit will finally commit to marrying her, and think she should “come home” to the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.