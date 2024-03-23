Jenny McCarthy recalls her days at the Playboy Mansion: ‘It was like Viagara Central’

During her days as a Playboy Bunny, Jenny McCarthy saw some wild and crazy things go down at Hugh Hefner’s mansion.

In the early 1990s, Jenny got her big break after modeling in Playboy Magazine.

Being a Playmate of the Year meant that Jenny spent a lot of time with Playboy’s late founder, Hugh Hefner, at the Playboy Mansion.

Hugh Hefner, or Hef as he was often called, was known for throwing some of the most elaborate and outrageous parties on the West Coast.

Jenny attended many of those parties, and during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she recalled just how crazy things got.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jenny told Andy that her time with Playboy was a positive experience because Hef was married at the time.

Unlike some other Playboy Playmates who have come forward with harsh claims against Hef, that wasn’t Jenny’s experience.

Jenny admitted that she was hanging out with Hef at the mansion during the “perfect time” when his kids were “throwing bacon” at her from their high chairs.

Although Jenny’s experience was a positive one, she still witnessed plenty of sexual activity happening with whom she calls “gross” celebrities.

Jenny McCarthy said Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion parties were full of ‘really, really old’ men

“I went to the parties, so I got to see a lot of that action,” Jenny admitted.

Jenny also claimed that for every 20 guys who were invited, just one girl was invited, making for a very uneven playing field.

But Jenny said that it was “Heaven” for the guys since they were “ugly” and surrounded by a bevy of hot, younger women.

Describing the men invited to the parties, Jenny said, “They were like, really, really old. It was like Viagara Central, you know?”

Jenny recalls the stroke of luck that coined her Playmate of the Year in 1994

Jenny went on to detail how she got her big break at Playboy. While working at a Polish grocery store in her native Chicago, Jenny looked at a Playboy magazine with Anna Nicole Smith on the cover and thought to herself, “I can do that.”

After sending polaroids to modeling agencies and getting rejected by all of them, Jenny took matters into her own hands.

The 51-year-old Chicago native walked to the Playboy headquarters in Chicago and asked, “How do people become Playmates?”

Jenny was told that Playmates didn’t get their jobs by walking in, but on her way out, the editor walked by her, and she was given the opportunity of a lifetime.

A photoshoot was taking place, and the Playboy editor asked if she wanted to throw on a bikini and join, and she obliged.

Jenny said by the time she got home, she had received a message from Playboy asking her to come back and test for Miss October.

Jenny posed as Miss October for Playboy at the age of 22 in 1993, earning the title Playmate of the Month, and just one year later, was named Playmate of the Year in 1994.