Jenny McCarthy can’t get enough of 90 Day Fiance — Here’s why it’s The Masked Singer judge’s favorite show

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy is not only a reality TV star in her own right but also a fan of unscripted television.

Along with 39 other women on reality TV shows, Jenny was recently named one of the “40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023.”

Variety named Jenny and her fellow reality TV stars as some of the most influential females to make unscripted television entertaining and “have also found a way to reach audiences in a fresh way.”

Following her days as a Playboy model, Jenny has made a name for herself in the entertainment business and has appeared on TV since the 1990s.

Jenny has appeared in some scripted shows, most notably Singled Out and The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Since then, Jenny has also appeared in unscripted television shows.

Alongside her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny appeared in Donnie Loves Jenny and, most recently, as a judge on The Masked Singer, one of the most popular competition reality shows on TV.

Jenny McCarthy admits that 90 Day Fiance cast members’ ‘intricate’ psychology ‘captivates’ her

When it comes to watching reality TV, though, which show is Jenny’s favorite? That would be TLC’s popular show, 90 Day Fiance.

Jenny admitted that she’s a big fan of the show because she’s intrigued by the cast members’ minds and behavior.

“The intricate psychology driving the characters’ choices and actions never ceases to captivate me,” Jenny told Variety of the franchise.

In fact, Jenny has interviewed several cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise on her JennyMcCarthyTV YouTube channel, getting them to spill the tea about their relationship statuses.

Jenny’s guest interviewees have included married couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Darcey Silva, Paul Staehle, husband and wife Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, and mother-and-son duo Debbie and Colt Johnson.

90 Day Fiance has become a hit TLC reality TV show

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will knowingly admit that the show and its myriad of spinoffs quickly become favorites.

The franchise has become a major hit on TLC, with 10 seasons under its belt. Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance is currently playing out on TLC, with many spinoffs along the way.

90 Day Fiance follows the international love stories of Americans who fall in love with their significant others who live overseas as they navigate life while planning a wedding in 90 days before their K-1 visas expire.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.