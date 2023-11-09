Jenny and Sumit thank 90 Day Fiance fans for having their backs after being called ‘fake’ by Kimberly

It’s the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way feud no one saw coming, including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who are smack dab in the middle of the madness.

The couple recently took to social media to thank fans for their support after discovering that newbie Kimberly Rochelle had a bone to pick with them.

During a live Q&A, Kimberly was asked if she met the famous TLC couple while in India.

However, instead of a simple no, she told her followers she had no interest in meeting Jenny and Sumit because “they’re fake.”

When she got called out for hating on the couple, the 30-year-old claimed she was just stating her opinion and then doubled down by adding that they were “fake people” and that their story on the show wasn’t real.

Kimberly had even more to say about the happily married duo during an exchange with a viewer who asked about her beef with them.

However, Jenny and Sumit have responded to the social media drama, and, unsurprisingly, they’re taking the high road.

Jenny and Sumit thank 90 Day Fiance fans for their support amid feud with Kimberly Rochelle

Jenny and Sumit were in India minding their business as usual, when they found out Kimberly was bashing them online.

The couple was just as confused as we are about the feud, but luckily, they had the support of 90 Day Fiance fans.

Jenny’s daughter, Christina, posted a message from the couple and captioned the post, “A message from Mom and pops. Thank you.”

“Thank you so much you guys, we really appreciate all the love and support, you guys really had our backs,” said Jenny in the video.

Meanwhile, Sumit chimed in and noted that they had no idea they were involved in drama on social media until they “received some screenshots” of the comments.

Jenny said the support from TLC fans helped them a lot because Kimberly’s words hurt them.

“It was a little hurtful what we saw, you know, what was said about us…so it makes us feel so much better to know that we have you guys out there,” said Jenny.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are trying to stay out of the drama

Jenny and Sumit went the Michelle Obama route, “When they go low, we go high,” but they might not be doing that for much longer.

In the clip, Sumit noted that they often try to stay out of the drama but reasoned that “everybody has a breaking point.”

Jenny reiterated that sentiment and added, “They sure do, Jenny sure does!”

The couple ended the video by sending their supporters love and adding, “Namaste” before signing off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.