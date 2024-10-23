Jennifer Pedranti’s RHOC salary revealed as legal drama with ex-husband intensifies

Jennifer Pedranti is having a perfect sophomore season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In recent years, producers of the Real Housewives universe have struggled to recruit new cast members with longevity.

However, Jennifer arrived last season and quickly solidified herself as one of the most exciting personalities on RHOC.

She’s been involved in much drama this season as her feud with Tamra Judge was reignited.

Given how much of her life she’s giving to the Bravo hit, there have been questions about how much she makes as a cast member.

Due to her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, William Pedranti, over spousal support, exact figures have been revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jennifer filed an income and expense declaration, which revealed she makes $7,500 per episode of RHOC.

Jennifer’s RHOC salary is lower than her co-stars

If we multiply that episodic fee by the 18 episodes the show ran last season, Jennifer is looking at around $135,000 for an entire season of the Bravo hit.

It isn’t news that newer cast members start much lower than veteran Housewives.

Former RHOC cast member Vicki Gunvalson revealed she made over $1 million per season when she was last on as a full-time cast member, putting her episodic fee at around $60,000.

It’s starting to make sense why Bravo demoted the OG of the OC to a friend of the Housewives before parting ways with her completely.

While it’s hard to believe Jennifer will ever reach that number per episode because of the TV industry’s ever-changing economics, she should be in line for a huge raise if she returns for RHOC Season 19.

It’s rare for fans to connect with a cast member quickly, but Jennifer brought class to the show because she only engages in arguments when someone comes for her or a family member.

Jennifer will likely return for Season 19

Jennifer likely punched her ticket for Season 19 earlier this month when she verbally annihilated Tamra for allegedly running a background check on her fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

It is unclear whether her ongoing legal drama with William will make it onto the show.

There has been much chatter amongst her co-stars about how Jennifer didn’t work during their 18-year marriage, and she’s even been criticized for handling her finances.

Earlier this season, Gina Kirschenheiter trashed her on-camera for being evicted from a rental home she helped her obtain for not paying rent.

More recently, Heather Dubrow questioned why Jennifer bought a $2000 dress, which didn’t sit well with the sophomore cast member.

There’s a good chance a lot of that drama will resurface during the reunion, which will likely air next month on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. You can Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.