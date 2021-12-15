Jennifer Lopez is glowing in a tight, white gown with a thigh-high slit for stunning performance of new song on The Voice finale

Jennifer Lopez brought her A-game to the finale of The Voice, sweeping away fans in a tight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowds with a special debut performance on The Voice season finale last night.

The multi-talented performer, 52, stunned in a tight, glitzy white cape and gown with a leg slit that went all the way to her thigh.

Jennifer took fans’ breath away with a dramatic performance alongside Lukas Nelson

Singing her latest song entitled On My Way (Marry Me), which is featured in her new romantic comedy film Marry Me with Owen Wilson, J.Lo gave fans exactly what they wanted as she graced the stage with her beauty and ethereal vocals.

Followers flocked to her Instagram page to comment on the video posted to Jen’s social media page and there was nothing but love splashed across her page from the masses.

“YOU DID AMAZING!!,” wrote one enthused fan, while two others said, “Absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “Love you so much.”

J.Lo started her performance with slow, methodical moves and elegant grace for the start of the song while clips from the movie played behind her and grand pianos adorned the stage.

Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

She then climbed a staircase to stand next to guitarist Lukas Nelson, who is the son of famed singer Willie Nelson, for the climactic part of the ballad as a firework display and wind machine created the utmost atmospheric effect possible.

The singer recently adopted a kitten named Hendrix

When she isn’t busy filming, performing, or recording a new album, Jennifer somehow manages to find time to take on one more responsibility.

She recently adopted a kitten aptly named Hendrix and took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans.

“Introducing … #Hendrix!!!!” J.Lo wrote on her social media page alongside a short clip of the furry new addition to the family.

The adoption comes just before the holidays and speculations are running high as to what Jen and her beau, Ben Affleck, will be doing on their first Christmas back together since splitting in 2004 after a brief engagement.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, sources say that the couple, who reconciled earlier this year following a very public split between J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez, plan to make the Christmas season as special as possible for their respective children.

Jen, who shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben, whom shares 16-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 9-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, “want all the kids to be together for the holiday” says the source.

It was also revealed that Ben has “something special” planned out as a gift for J.Lo, though details on the nature of the present remain to be divulged.

The Voice is currently on hiatus.