Jennifer Lawrence gives shoutout to RHOSLC at the Golden Globes: ‘Best finale I have ever seen’

Viewers are still reeling from the epic Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale that played out last week, and the show just got a major shoutout at the Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lawrence is a big fan of the Bravo franchise, and she was tuned in for the last episode of Season 4.

Much like the rest of us, the actress was impressed by the shocking revelation about newbie Monica Garcia, and called it the “best finale I have ever seen.”

Jennifer raved about the show while on the red carpet, and honestly, she’s not wrong — that finale was a bombshell if we’ve ever seen one.

Right now, viewers are divided about whether or not Monica was wrong to infiltrate the group of women after being the main person behind the gossip page, Reality Von Tea(se).

In the words and accent of Meredith Marks, they spread “rumors and nastiness” about the group for years, and it all came to light during the cast trip to Bermuda.

While we’re patiently waiting for the reunion, people are still talking about the dramatic finale.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence says RHOSLC had the ‘best finale’ she’s ever seen

The RHOSLC finale aired one week ago, but Jennifer Lawrence is still mulling over the episode.

While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the No Hard Feelings actress talked about her love for reality TV, and one show was at the forefront of her mind.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I just wanna give a shoutout to the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV,” she exclaimed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Oh my God, wow! ”

The 33-year-old hilariously reenacted Heather Gay’s confrontation with Monica and added, “It was amazing…I was jaw dropped.”

Bravo stars Robyn Dixon and Dr. Simone Whitmore Monica Garcia’s actions are ‘unforgivable’

It’s not just celebrities sounding off on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, other Bravo stars were equally impressed with the Season 4 finale.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Simone Whitmore and The Real Housewives of Potomac OG Robyn Dixon were recently guests on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and they dished about the episode.

“That was one of the best finales of all time,” exclaimed Dr. Simone, and Andy Cohen agreed.

As for whether Monica’s actions are forgivable, both women were on the same page.

“It’s kinda creepy to think that someone who’s doing so much behind the scenes would kind of like infiltrate your friendship group,” reasoned Robyn.

Dr. Simone reiterated the sentiment and said, “It’s unforgivable.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Tuesday, January 9, at 9/8c on Bravo.