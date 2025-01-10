Jennifer Aydin told to ‘shut up’ after Jersey Mike’s apology: ‘She’s not even sorry’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin broke her silence on the Jersey Mike’s drama she started, and fans want her to stop talking.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer issued what she deems an apology for putting Jersey Mike’s employees on blast on New Year’s Day.

However, Jennifer has also been trying to spin things to gain sympathy for her actions.

It should surprise no one that has failed miserably and people just want Jennifer to stop talking.

Jennifer seems to have nothing but excuses for her entitled behavior, and people are not here for it.

The Instagram account @bravosnarkside shared a clip of Jennifer’s interview with Us Weekly, in which she apologized. Soon, the haters flooded the comments section to come for the RHONJ star.

Jennifer Aydin told to ‘shut up’ after Jersey Mike’s apology

“Shut up Jenn. Own your part,” read a comment, while another stated, “Just shut up already !!”

A different person called out Jennifer for claiming her behavior came from being a mom. Another remarked that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star doesn’t know when to shut up.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

“She’s not even sorry. She’s acting exactly like she did at the airport,” wrote a critic.

One critic let Jennifer know she couldn’t dig herself out of this hole.

More comments hit back at her for playing the mom card to defend her actions, especially since her initial video featured her going off about being a celebrity.

“How do you defend treating people in the service industry like crap? Vile!” declared a different critic.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

More comments blast Jennifer from RHONJ

What Jennifer hoped would happen with her speaking out amid the backlash did not make people see her in a different or better light.

“Jen this one you should have kept quiet for the first time in your life! No wonder Bill lives in the pool house,” was a comment.

One critic responded that whoever told Jennifer that speaking out like this was a good idea must not like her.

“Jennifer Aiden you are a joke. You just can’t admit you were wrong. I am so glad you are getting cancelled and fired from things. No one wants to hear or see you again,” read a comment.

She was also put on blast for bullying an older woman who is the same age as Jennifer’s mother.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The word insufferable was thrown out more than once to describe Jennifer as was embossing.

“This lady would lie about the day in the week and she thought y’all wouldn’t believe it. The fact she even had the audacity to post that on the Internet tells me everything I need to know,” stated one critic.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

Oh yes Jennifer Aydin didn’t do herself any favors by speaking out following her vile Jersey Mike’s rants. The RHONJ star was dragged for her words, causing even more backlash.

Jennifer’s apology comes after she was removed from a The Real Housewives New Jersey event.

Although Season 15 of RHONJ remains up in the air, Bravo boss and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen was not happy with Jennifer’s actions regarding Jersey Mike’s situation. Some think his reaction sealed her fate on the show.

Do you agree or disagree with Jennifer being blasted after her apology?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.