Jennifer Aydin takes a swipe at Melissa Gorga and RHONJ fans clap right back

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin fans the flames of her and Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

What is it that they say about glass houses? Oh yes! People living in them shouldn’t throw rocks.

Jennifer Aydin threw some major shade at Melissa Gorga by posting the lyrics to a popular song that came out 15 years ago.

The song is by Shaggy and is titled, It Wasn’t Me. It’s about a man that is obviously caught cheating, but he denies it, even when they present him with evidence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote some of the lyrics on her social media.

She first asked, “Who’s in the mood for some music today? Let’s sing!”

She then tweeted the lyrics to the famous Shaggy song.

Pic credit:@JenniferAydin /Twitter

RHONJ viewers slam Jennifer Aydin

RHONJ fans were quick to comment on Jennifer’s tweet and it wasn’t pretty. Some fans asked her if she was referring to her husband when she posted these lyrics.

One viewer wrote, “Kind of blown away that you would post these lyrics when your husband cheated on you!”

Pic credit:@JenniferAydin /Twitter

Last season, viewers found out that Bill Aydin cheated on Jennifer over a decade ago with a sales rep that worked with him.

Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/Twitter

She said that when she found out, Bill didn’t deny the accusation. He admitted it right away and told her it didn’t mean anything and that he wanted to reconcile.

Jennifer said she forgave him, didn’t tell anyone, and practically forgot about it until Margaret Josephs brought it up in front of the cameras.

She immediately admitted it was true and even corrected Margaret, who had some of the facts wrong. She explained throughout the season why she judged the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author for bragging about cheating.

Jennifer explained that Margaret was a trigger for her, and she imagined Bill’s mistress bragging about cheating with her husband.

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marriage infidelity rumors

There are speculations that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be centered around rumors about Melissa cheating on her husband, Joe Gorga.

She has denied it, and they both had a falling out with Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice. The Gorgas allegedly felt like Teresa brought on the rumors.

Last season Joe and Melissa struggled in their marriage and said that they did not see eye to eye during the pandemic.

Joe wanted Melissa to cut back on her activities and be more present at home and do more traditional stuff.

Melissa and Joe Gorga allegedly attacked Jennifer Aydin

After BravoCon, Jennifer was walking through her hotel lobby when Melissa started yelling curse words at her and said some derogatory things.

Jennifer told her to back off and not start anything. However, Joe also started cursing at her, and his talent manager walked up to Jennifer.

At that point, she felt threatened and threw her drink at him before getting into the elevator. Her assistant was able to catch some of the disturbing altercations on camera.

Viewers slammed Melissa and Joe, and some said Joe had always been misogynistic.

Pic credit: @_MissValX/Twitter

Andy Cohen even spoke out against the incident.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.