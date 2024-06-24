Jennifer Aydin net worth: How rich is the RHONJ star?

Thanks to the most recent episode of the hit show, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are wondering about Jennifer Aydin’s net worth.

Jennifer’s highly anticipated altercation with Danielle Cabral finally went down on-screen months after they made headlines for the fight during filming.

During their heated exchange, Jennifer and her wealth were brought up, with Jennifer denying she was a multi-millionaire.

Instead, Jennifer claims to have a wealth of one million.

Danielle pointed out that Jennifer has a house with 16 bathrooms, a beach house, and many cars, one of which is a Ferrari.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This got the ball rolling on RHONJ fans questioning just how wealthy Jennifer is, so let’s take a look.

What is Jennifer Aydin’s net worth?

According to online sources, Jennifer is not only a multi-millionaire but also has the highest net worth of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast right now.

Jennifer Aydin’s net worth is $11 million, far more than the one million she claimed on the show.

It’s no secret that Bill Aydin is a plastic surgeon with his own practice. In fact, Jennifer dissed Danielle for not giving Bill’s business free publicity at her charity event because Jennifer showed up to support Danielle.

Although Bill makes a great living for the family, Jennifer has earned her own chunk of change to add to her wealth.

Jennifer launched Ultimate Beauty Pillow in 2021. The company website description reads, “The Ultimate Beauty Pillow allows you to maintain flawless skin and stabilize facial recovery from procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Lip Injections, Micro-blading, and can even prolong the lifespan of your eyelash extensions.”

Ever since being on RHONJ, Jennifer has managed to parlay her reality TV career into other revenue streams like doing Cameos and other influencer things. Two of those ventures include her being a contributor on LTK and having an Amazon page.

How much does Jennifer Aydin make on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

There’s no question that being on RHONJ for six seasons has added to Jennifer’s wealth. We also know that the Real Housewives make a pretty penny to appear in the franchise.

However, we don’t know exactly how much because Bravo and the stars keep that information private.

Jennifer could lose a source of income if she gets canned from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. A reboot for the show is on the horizon, and Andy Cohen is addressing who may come back because RHONJ won’t go on this way.

The divide has become so bad thanks to what happens in the Season 14 finale.

Are you surprised at Jennifer Aydin’s net worth?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.