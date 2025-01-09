Jennifer Aydin issues apology and admits Jersey Mike’s drama ‘backfired’

Jennifer Aydin will never look at a tuna sandwich the same again after the drama that unfolded when she ordered one at Jersey Mike’s.

Things spiraled out of control because The Real Housewives of New Jersey star felt the staff was rude and decided to record them.

Jennifer posted the video online hoping to get sympathy but it backfired and she’s been getting dragged on social media.

Amid ongoing fallout from the video, Jennifer has now responded, admitting she’s surprised at how things unfolded.

Not only did people defend the sandwich shop, but they also dragged the mom of five for trying to shame an elderly employee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Aside from getting backlash, the RHONJ star is losing money because of the incident.

She was recently removed from an event she was scheduled to headline alongside Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin speaks out after Jersey Mike’s incident

We’re not sure what Jennifer thought would happen when she uploaded a video of Jersey Mike’s employees and accused them of being rude and slow, but her plan backfired.

The RHONJ star admitted as much during a recent interview with Us Weekly, where she shared more details about the situation.

“Hindsight is 20/20, but I did not think it was going to go that way,” confessed Jennifer. “Not at all.”

However, the 47-year-old reasoned that she pulled out her phone to record the incident to prove she was keeping her cool.

“The whole point of me recording—I know it backfired—was to show that I was not snapping,” she said. “I wanted to put it on blast to show how rude they were to me. I didn’t go about it the right way. I acknowledge that.”

Jennifer issues an apology to the elderly Jersey Mike’s employee

The RHONJ star gave her version of an apology– if you can call it that– after her now-viral meltdown.

“I will apologize for calling [the worker] an 80-year-old woman and doing all that, but that’s where it ends,” said Jennifer.

However, she is convinced she’s owed an apology from Jersey Mike’s, doubling down on the fact that they were rude and dismissive.

Meanwhile, the Bravo star has been mocked for referring to herself as a celebrity during the incident and she responded to the outrage while talking with the media outlet.

“I will no longer say I’m a celebrity since people are so angry about it,” exclaimed Jennifer. “But obviously, this wouldn’t have gone so viral as it did if I wasn’t a public figure.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.