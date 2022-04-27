Jennifer Aydin is all legs in pink minidress as Margaret Josephs makes fun of her wardrobe

Jennifer Aydin shows off some leg. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be over, but the cattiness continues on social media and on Watch What Happens Live.

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs have been at each other’s throats since the premiere of Season 12 of RHONJ when Marge revealed Bill Aydin’s affair.

Things didn’t get any better as the season progressed, and the reunion didn’t help matters.

Jennifer Aydin shows off her gorgeous legs in a pink minidress

On Instagram, Jennifer Aydin posed with her husband, Bill Aydin, while all dressed up. The couple was celebrating Orthodox Easter.

She wrote, “Christ Is Risen! Happy Orthodox Easter to all who celebrate! #EasterAtNanas”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked stunning in a pink minidress that showed off her toned legs. Bill’s tie was pink, coordinating perfectly with his wife’s attire.

Jennifer shared several slides of their outfits, including one of the entire family. It’s been a tough year for the Aydins, who have worked through the backlash of Bill’s affair being discussed and confirmed as Season 12 aired.

Margaret Josephs slams Jennifer Aydin’s wardrobe on Watch What Happens Live

Following the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs was a guest in the clubhouse. During a Watch What Happens Live segment, Marge took a swing at Jennifer Aydin’s clothing.

She told host Andy Cohen that Jennifer’s clothing was cheap. She said that the RHONJ Housewife spends so much money on Chanel, not on her clothing. When Andy looked confused and asked why Marge thought the brand was cheap, she clarified that the money was spent on accessories, not attire.

Jennifer caught wind of Margaret’s remarks, and she clapped back already. She isn’t here for snide remarks, and Jennifer always makes sure to get the last word, especially when it comes to her costars.

Next week, the three-part RHONJ reunion begins. Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs revisit the bombshell about Bill Aydin’s affair. While Jennifer tries to blame Marge, the platinum blonde reminds her nemesis that she wouldn’t be able to break a happy marriage.

It doesn’t appear that the women were able to move past their differences, which isn’t surprising. Teresa Giudice is feuding with Margaret too, so Jennifer keeps that in mind. There will be some must-see moments from the reunion, which viewers won’t want to miss.

Even though Margaret Josephs thinks Jennifer Aydin’s wardrobe is cheap, she stunned in her pink minidress while celebrating the holiday with her family.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.