Jennifer Aydin in leather pants and Chanel shows off her beauty pillow

Jennifer Aydin is excited for BravoCon with her beauty pillow prepped and ready to sell during her appearance. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will be at the highly anticipated event, but she won’t be there empty-handed.

Jennifer shared a post on social media in leather pants and Chanel as she showed off the pillows and revealed that they would be on sale at the event.

Jennifer is also gearing up for Season 13 of RHONJ, which wrapped filming several weeks ago.

There’s tons of drama with her bestie Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga, but it’s not hard to guess who Jennifer is siding with as she and Melissa have been feuding for years.

The mom-of-five has not spoken about the feud between the families, but recently she’s shown her unwavering support for Teresa during her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Jennifer was in the audience to cheer on her friend the night she got eliminated, and after the show, she posted a message in her honor, telling the OG to let the haters keep hating. And it won’t be long before Teresa and Jennifer are reunited again at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is excited to participate in BravoCon, which kicks off on October 14, and she will have a booth to showcase her beauty pillow.

The 45-year-old posted a photo on Instagram with the pillows while wearing a white top with puffy sleeves and tight leather pants. She added a Chanel belt and completed the outfit with sparkly black booties.

“For everyone attending BravoCon make sure you stop by my booth to check out my ultimate beauty pillow and see what all the fuss is about!!” wrote Jennifer in her post. “It’s to keep your #LLB #LipsLashesBrows looking fabulous and helps you sleep on your back!”

The RHONJ cast will be separated at BravoCon

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also had a fun surprise for one lucky follower — she’s giving away two tickets to the event.

“I’m giving away two VIP tickets to Bravo Con for Friday, October 14 at the Javits Center,” revealed Jennifer. “I will be calling out a lucky winner tomorrow night on a live!! But you must be following all three! Good luck!! We got 1 week left!!”

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that due to cast rivalry, the RHONJ cast has been split into two groups at BravoCon.

The schedule shows that Melissa and Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Joe Benigno, along with Jackie and Evan Goldschneider, will appear together on Friday, October 14.

However, Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas, Jennifer and Bill Aydin, along with Dolores and Frank Catania, will appear the following day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.