Jennifer Aydin has ‘no time for thirsty’ Joe Gorga’s BravoCon 2022 drama

Jennifer Aydin slammed Joe Gorga’s recent comments about their BravoCon 2022 drama. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin isn’t about to sit back and let Joe Gorga change the narrative of the explosive incident that happened between them at BravoCon 2022.

Longtime RHONJ fans are well aware of the ongoing drama between Jennifer and the Gorgas by now.

Since joining the hit Bravo show, Jennifer has continuously sided with Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice about their family’s ongoing issues. Couple that with the constant butting of heads between Jennifer and Joe’s wife, Melissa, and the encounter was a disaster waiting to happen.

According to Jennifer’s initial reports of the confrontation, she claimed that Melissa called her a “loser” as they passed one another while at the convention.

When Jennifer retorted, “Don’t start none, won’t be none,” the fight was on. The three continued hurling insults at one another until Jennifer allegedly took it to the next level and threw a drink at the Gorgas.

In a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Joe attempted to clear the air saying that if Jennifer had only slung insults his way, the entire thing could have been avoided.

However, according to Jennifer, Joe isn’t being honest about what actually went down.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin refutes Joe Gorga’s BravoCon 2022 claims

While speaking to Page Six, Jennifer called out Joe’s memories from the altercation, pointing out there was a video of the entire ordeal.

“I think there’s unedited footage out there that shows everything in real-time, so I don’t know why he would blatantly rebut that,” she told the outlet.

However, Jennifer seemed relatively unbothered by his latest statements by sharing that she had “no time for thirsty people at this point.”

“I would like to move on from that situation. I don’t know why he keeps bringing it up, but they’ve been made to be liars, and I think they’re just doing whatever it takes to stop them from drowning. So, whatever, to each his own,” she continued.

Jennifer concluded by sharing that no matter what Joe may claim, she “knows [her] truth” and trusts that her fans, along with fans of the show, will also see the truth.

She further accused Joe of displaying threatening behavior during their argument.

“…They can see in real-time that the derogatory remarks, the harassment, the intimidation he does, it’s all really disgraceful,” she added.

Joe previously claimed Jennifer was ‘violent’ when she drinks

While speaking during his recent podcast appearance alongside friend and co-star Frank Catania, Joe stated things didn’t have to get so out of hand.

According to the longtime RHONJ star, Jennifer’s drinking was really to blame for just how far the conflict went that night.

“She’s violent,” Joe claimed before further accusing Jennifer of being notorious for throwing things, breaking glasses, and wanting to “stab” people when she’s intoxicated.

Jennifer may claim she’s ready to move on from the drama, but if history is any indication, it’s likely this scenario will be brought up again in the future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.