Jenn Fessler isn’t holding back her true feelings on The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid rumors that the show is headed for a reboot.

Over the weekend, news broke that RHONJ won’t have the standard reunion for Season 14.

No, it’s not like with Below Deck, and the reunion won’t happen.

Andy Cohen promised something would happen but also admitted that The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans would understand why there’s no need for a conventional reunion after the finale.

In the meantime, Jenn was put on the spot during an interview with Us Weekly about the future of RHONJ and the cast divide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

All signs point to a new era in the franchise, and Jenn seemed to agree the tides are changing in New Jersey.

Jenn Fessler says ‘There’s no more fun’ on RHONJ amid reboot rumors and reunion drama

“I am not privy to what goes on at Bravo and in the inner workings of the Bravo brains, but definitely, like every other person who’s a viewer, I think, things are changing. I’m very well aware of the fact that things in Jersey are changing, things are shifting,” she shared with the outlet.

The reality TV star joked that the entire cast kept thinking about the possibilities, even referring to it as a new hobby for the group of ladies.

One thing Jenn did confirm was what Andy and Melissa Gorga have said recently: The show isn’t sustainable filming the way it did for Season 14. The various feuds in the group make it impossible to go on and have also squashed any fun of filming the show.

“There’s no more fun. I felt so good last season about being in it and being funny and being silly and goofy and a mess, and there’s just not that much of it, at least so far this season,” Jenn expressed.

Where does RHONJ star Jenn Fessler stand with Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda?

Season 14 has brought some major drama for Jenn, who is at odds with her good friends Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda. While Margaret and Jenn have been friends for a long time, Rachel and Jenn were new friends but became close quickly.

However, it seems that Teresa Giudice ruined one of those friendships for good this season. Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t friends with Jenn anymore.

Margaret and Jenn’s friendship survives the drama, though. Jenn shared with Entertainment Tonight that they have a “deep bond” and are still “very close” even after a challenging season.

Keep watching RHONJ to find out what leads to the explosive The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.