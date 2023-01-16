Jeniffer Tarazona transforms from makeup-free to glam

Jeniffer Tarazona talked about her New Year’s resolution with a funny video. Pic credit: @jeniffer_tarazona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Jeniffer Tarazona recently flexed both her natural and done-up beauty while relaying her New Year’s goals to fans with a comical lip sync.

The spicy Colombian shared a video where she first appeared with full makeup including eyeshadow, cat eye wings, contour, and a full pink-colored lip. She had her hair sleek and styled to cascade down one shoulder as she wore a navy blue tank top.

The video then cut to Jeniffer without makeup and with her hair in a messy bun as she mouthed the words to a voiceover that was playing.

The voice said, “Once my skin clears up and I lose twenty pounds, shave my legs, and learn how to properly do my eyebrows, get a whole new wardrobe, comb my hair, and become mentally stable it’s going to over for all of you b******s.”

Over the video, Jeniffer wrote, “#2023 new year resolutions.”

She doubled down in the caption by saying, “As soon as I get mentally stable im coming for you all! 😂.”

Jeniffer Tarazona is in a relationship with 90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester

Jeniffer’s relationship with fellow 90 Day Fiance alum and Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester, was revealed when they were cast members on Season 2 of The Single Life.

Jesse said that he and Jeniffer had been talking online for around a year before he flew to Colombia to meet her in person for the first time.

After a bit of a rocky start with their communication and an old suitor of Jeniffer’s, they fell in love and ended the season in a relationship.

These days, according to Jesse, they have a villa in Spain and travel the world together. Jesse was just on the Tell All for Season 3 of The Single Life to hash out the drama he had with Jeniffer’s ex Tim Malcolm and Tim’s ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez.

He confirmed that he and Jeniffer were very much in love and about to vacation to India. He dispelled the rumor that they had broken up based on something that Jeniffer had said on Instagram, which Jesse said was a mistranslation.

He showed the 90 Day audience a loving video message that Jeniffer had made him that day.

Jeniffer is a mom to daughter Violet

Jeniffer has a daughter named Violet who was featured on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when Jeniffer introduced her to her now-ex, Tim Malcolm.

When Jeniffer was on Season 2 of The Single Life, the first meeting between Violet and Jesse was filmed and Jesse gave her presents.

Jeniffer does not show her daughter on Instagram so it’s hard to tell if Violet is with her and Jesse as they travel the world. Jeniffer did say on the show, however, that her mom takes care of her daughter for her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.