Jenelle Evans’s baby daddy Nathan Griffith shares plans to join OnlyFans, teases nude pics

Jenelle Evans’s ex Nathan Griffith promised his followers that he’s considering joining OnlyFans and he may even include some nude pics. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’s ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, is teasing his fans about joining OnlyFans and even teased sharing nude pics.

Nathan was formerly engaged to Teen Mom 2 alum, Jenelle Evans. The former pair never made it down the aisle, but they share one son together, Kaiser, 7.

The 34-year-old retired Marine likes to share his fitness journey on social media, particularly on Instagram.

Nathan, who touts himself as a personal trainer, diet expert, and pro football player, recently shared some plans with his followers.

The disabled veteran took to his Instagram Stories to share a collage of pics, including one shirtless mirror selfie, a couple of meal pics, and a pic of a sticker logo for hot peppers.

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith teases nudity on OnlyFans

“By multiple requests” – lol thinking about doing an only fans page… should I?” Nathan asked his 39.7k followers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Nathan also added text that read, “This will be about my fitness routine, daily eating, stupid things I do and not nudity- maybe partial, maybe not lol.”

Nathan teased about OnlyFans on Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @nathanj.griffith/Instagram

Nathan Griffith’s fans vote

It’s unclear how many “multiple” requests Nathan actually received, but by the votes he received from his fans, they’re torn down the middle about it.

Nathan asked his fans to vote for either “Could be interesting” or “Stay off the web goon” and each received 50% of the votes, splitting the decision.

Earlier this year, Nathan talked about the disabilities he sustained while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan.

Despite claiming he is “100% disabled,” Nathan finds time to work on his physique and pays plenty of attention to what he eats as evidenced by his Instagram Feed.

Over the summer, Nathan kept his and Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, for an extended period after their custody arrangement was changed.

Jenelle and Nathan share custody of Kaiser, with Jenelle maintaining primary physical custody.

Last fall, the former couple finally reached a custody agreement that allows Nathan visits every other weekend and Nathan’s mom, Doris, to provide care for Kaiser when Nathan isn’t able.

Jenelle and Nathan, who broke up after a two-year engagement, also split holidays each year.

Nathan’s ex-fiancee, Jenelle Evans, was happy with their modified custody agreement and said, “I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting. I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with.”

“Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now,” Jenelle added. “Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.