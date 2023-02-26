Jenelle Evans to gain full custody of her son Jace after Barbara Evans agrees in court

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans will reportedly obtain full custody of her son, Jace, after a years-long battle with her mom, Barbara Evans.

During Jenelle’s time on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as she continued to party after giving birth to Jace when she was still a 17-year-old attending high school.

Jenelle’s hard-partying ways and lack of mothering convinced Barbara to file for custody. Barbara was granted custody of Jace in 2010 and has remained his legal guardian for the last 14 years.

Now, Jenelle will be reunited with Jace after Barbara agreed to give custody back to his biological mother.

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, legal documents show that earlier this week, a court hearing was held in North Carolina regarding a “modification of custody” for Jenelle and Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis.

The publication says Barbara retained an attorney for the case, but at this time, it doesn’t appear that she’s contesting the modification.

A source told the outlet, “Jace has become too much to handle for Barbara. That’s the main reason she’s allowing Jenelle to have custody.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle claimed that Jace set fire to Barbara’s home when he was 11. At the time, Jenelle filed for sole custody of Jace, asking for emergency consideration, citing Jace’s welfare as the reason.

Despite the hearing, the custody modification isn’t set in stone yet. Jenelle hasn’t mentioned the case on social media, either.

Jenelle and her mom Barbara share a tumultuous relationship history

Jenelle and Barbara have shared an up-and-down relationship over the years. Last year, Jenelle told E! News that she hoped to work out a custody agreement with her mom without involving the legal system.

At the time, Jenelle told the outlet, “If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely. I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

In 2021, Jenelle discussed signing over custody of Jace to her mom. The former MTV star tweeted that giving Barbara custody had nothing to do with her substance abuse issues but instead said it had “everything to do with being a fearful little girl and felt like I would lose if I fought against my mom.”

These days, Jenelle still shares snippets of her personal life with her 3.1 million Instagram followers. Jenelle occasionally shares photos of Jace on Instagram. Jace shares Jenelle’s North Carolina home with her husband, David Eason, and his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley.

