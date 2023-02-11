Jenelle Evans throws shade at Teen Mom star for ‘bribing’ her to return to the show

According to Jenelle Evans, a certain Teen Mom star duped her into making a reappearance on the franchise.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers were treated to a cameo appearance by Jenelle last season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana DeJesus invited Jenelle to Florida to attend her lawsuit victory party after being sued by her nemesis, Kailyn Lowry.

Jenelle told her fans that she decided to attend at the last minute and gushed over how “accommodating” Briana was during her two-day trip.

Now, Jenelle is insinuating that Briana tricked her into coming to garner views for MTV.

In a recent TikTok video, Jenelle shared a clip of Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi talking about her former co-star, Sammi Giancola, returning to the show, although Sammi has made it clear that she doesn’t want anything more to do with appearing on reality TV.

Jenelle Evans hints that Briana DeJesus swindled her into appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jenelle told her viewers, “This is exactly how they wanna reel you in: ‘The fans want to see you!'”

The former MTV star said she was told it was “important for her career” to make a cameo appearance.

She said she literally was told, “Jenelle, come on! This is important for your future. You know you want your job back.”

Proving that she feels as though it was all a ploy, Jenelle added text over the video that read, “They lied 😂.”

Jenelle implied that the producers used a cast member to reach out to her and invite her to attend events. Noting that she wouldn’t name names, Jenelle said a “certain cast member” reached out to her asking if she wanted to go on vacation with them and their mom.

When Jenelle discovered that the vacation would be filmed, she declined the offer.

Jenelle appeared on Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In in 2022

In addition to her appearance on a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode, Jenelle also lent her face to an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In alongside Briana, her sister Brittany DeJesus, and their co-star, Jade Cline.

Jenelle shared a photo of herself with Briana, Brittany, and Jade, and noted, “Hanging with girls that get along was so refreshing,” and added that filming was “actually fun.”

Jenelle teased her own ‘dynamic’ reality TV series

As far as Jenelle’s current career is concerned, she hasn’t appeared regularly on any Teen Mom episodes since being fired in 2019. After MTV discovered that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Jenelle was let go.

Jenelle has teased returning to reality TV but on her own terms. Last summer, Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, spoke with TMZ about her plans to appear in her own reality TV series, which is reportedly in the works.

Supposedly, Jenelle declined an “exclusive offer” from MTV and, instead, is working on a new “dynamic” series which August said is going to a “major” network.

Jenelle told Celeb Magazine that she’s “excited” about her future as she pursues her “journey as a new version” of herself.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.