Jenelle Evans throws shade at ‘fake’ castmates for not congratulating her on custody case

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans isn’t happy with her former co-stars, who she says are “fake.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle was awarded full custody of her 13-year-old son, Jace.

Jace had lived with his grandmother, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, since he was a baby. Barbara was granted temporary custody of Jace while Jenelle was still a teenager.

Following the reports, it appears that Jenelle was hopeful to receive congratulations from more of her former coworkers than she did.

Taking to her Instagram Story shortly after the news of her favorable custody hearing, Jenelle recorded a message for her 3.1 million followers, fans, and critics.

During the short video, Jenelle was in the car, wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and her hair up in a casual ponytail.

Jenelle Evans shades Teen Mom castmates: ‘You are fake’

“And to think the only one that congratulated me from the girls I used to work with is Brittany, so thanks, Brittany. I appreciate it,” Jenelle said.

She continued, with a whisper, “But, um, the rest of you are fake as f**k.”

It appears that Jenelle was referring to her former Teen Mom co-stars and that Brittany DeJesus was the girl she “used to work with.”

Briana DeJesus shares proof she congratulated Jenelle

However, Brittany’s sister, Briana DeJesus, seemingly shot down Jenelle’s claims. Taking to her Instagram Story shortly after Jenelle’s video, Briana shared receipts in the form of a screenshot of a comment she left on Jenelle’s TikTok.

In the TikTok, Jenelle recorded herself signing the custody papers and tearfully celebrated afterward in the car. In the caption, Jenelle announced that the custody modification was “official” and told her followers that her family is now “complete.”

Briana’s screenshot showed her comment on the TikTok, which read, “Happy for you ❤.”

Briana seemingly discredited Jenelle’s statement with a screenshot of her comment on Jenelle’s TikTok. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

It looks as though Jenelle and Briana’s friendship may be on the rocks. In addition to their Instagram Story back-and-forth, last month, Jenelle insinuated that Briana invited her on vacation as a way to reel her back into the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle claimed she declined the offer from an unnamed “certain cast member” after finding out the appearance would be filmed.

Jenelle continues to throw shade amid her custody news

Jenelle didn’t stop there when it came to throwing shade concerning her custody modification. In a recent Facebook post, Jenelle shared an article written by Entertainment Tonight.

The article reported on Jenelle being granted custody of Jace and included a video of her history within the Teen Mom franchise. Entertainment Tonight claimed that Jenelle wasn’t invited to film for Teen Mom Family Reunion, but Jenelle disputed the claim in her caption.

“Thanks for writing but I was infact invited to the Teen Mom Reunion show and also they wanted me at the Dr. Drew New Chapter Reunion and I declined,” Jenelle wrote. “Please don’t write about me unless you get your facts straight or ask me first. Thanks!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.