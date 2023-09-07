Jenelle Evans threatens ‘civil actions’ against anyone spreading ‘false accusations’ about Jace going missing

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans gave her critics a piece of her mind regarding her son Jace’s recent disappearance.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle’s 14-year-old son, Jace, went missing and was reported as a juvenile runaway last month.

With the help of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, Jace was located the same day he went missing.

At the time, Jenelle told TMZ that Jace had his phone taken away after getting in trouble in school, and as a result, she blamed the confiscation for him running away.

Then, for a second time in two weeks, Jace went missing again. This time, the teenager headed to the local gas station 10 minutes from their home without telling Jenelle.

Jace was located safe and sound again, and Jenelle’s rep explained that he was acting like a typical teenager “finding his independence” and “wanting a bit more freedom.”

Although Jace has returned to the North Carolina home he shares with Jenelle, his stepdad David Eason, and his siblings Kaiser and Ensley, Jenelle’s fans and critics are still talking about the teenager running away from home.

According to Jenelle, there are rumors circulating across social media about Jace’s personal life, and she wants to set the record straight.

In a series of lengthy Instagram Story rants, Jenelle took aim at her naysayers on Thursday morning, shutting down rumors that she used Snapchat to locate Jace’s whereabouts when he went missing.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shuts down rumors that Snapchat helped locate her son Jace amid his disappearance

“If you don’t think I’m know what my son is up to.. you’re wrong,” Jenelle began. “Rumors flying around again. My son was NOT found from Snapchat. My son does NOT have Snapchat. Everything he does is monitored thanks to @barktechnologies.”

Bark is an app that allows parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and sends them alerts regarding their “texts, email, YouTube, and 30+ apps and social media platforms for issues like cyberbullying, adult content, sexual predators, profanity, suicidal ideation, threats of violence, and more.”

Jenelle is lashing out at her critics. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle continued her tirade in another Story slide, claiming that she was in possession of Jace’s phone when the incident occurred, seemingly debunking any myths that Snapchat was used to locate her son.

The mom of three went on to thank the Brunswick County police officers and detective for locating Jace before sounding off about people’s assumptions about Jace’s situation.

“There’s a lot of fine details none of you know about my son’s situation but personal people like the teachers, police, and therapists are involved and know everything,” Jenelle wrote. “Please stop the rumors and let us live, thanks!”

Jenelle sent out a warning to her naysayers. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

In one final IG Story slide, Jenelle sent out a warning to any parents at Jace’s school “spreading false accusations” about him online.

Jenelle threatens legal action against parents spreading ‘false accusations’ about Jace

“I will take out civil actions against you,” Jenelle warned. “Don’t test me.” She added the hashtags #MamaBear and #Warning to get her message across.

It appears that Jenelle is taking matters surrounding Jace seriously these days after being awarded full custody of him in March 2023.

As Monsters and Critics also reported this week, Jenelle filed a protective order against her mom, Barbara Evans, for posing “danger of serious and immediate injury” to her and/or her child(ren).

Jenelle filed the order ex parte, meaning she wanted the court to take immediate action by granting her request right away. However, a district court judge denied her request, and she is due in court on September 14 to determine whether emergency relief should be granted and to prove her side of the story.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.