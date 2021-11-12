Jenelle Evans tearfully reveals she’s been dropped by clothing company days before clothing line launch

Jenelle Evans was dropped by a clothing company. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum recently showed off several pieces from her line and was excited to reveal the rest of her collection. However, that won’t be happening as planned because Jenelle recently revealed that “haters” contacted the clothing company and told them about her past.

It seems after looking into it her past they do not want her affiliated with their company and she has now been dropped.

The mom-of-three shared a tearful video on social media a few hours ago with the latest development.

Jenelle Evans says haters got her dropped from clothing company

A few days ago, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared that she has been working on an activewear and loungewear line which is now in limbo. It’s unclear if the collection will still drop on the November 17, release date that Jenelle had announced given the current situation.

The brand Sew Sew You that partnered with Jenelle to make the clothing line possible has swiftly dropped her following complaints.

This is just one in a slew of issues that Jenelle has had with partnering companies over the years. Last month the 29-year old accused a company — that she had promoted on social media – of scamming her and her followers.

However, Jenelle just gave an update in a TikTok video and tearfully announced her latest company-affiliated drama.

“Been crying all morning, sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” wrote Jenelle.

She explained that “haters contacted the company I was working with so I decided to do my own website under my own name.”

She then showed screenshots of the new website she was working on as her Plan B. However, in the next clip, Jenelle was in tears because she seemed to have gotten more bad news.

“Now SewSewYou company is telling everyone my clothing line is canceled,” wrote Jenelle as she wiped away tears.

Jenelle Evans’ clothing line canceled for good?

It appears that Jenelle Evans’ plan to release the clothing line on her website has been shut down by the clothing company.

The frustrated Teen Mom 2 alum told a TikTok user that the company won’t even allow her to release the line on her own.

“I’m just upset because they can’t even let me have my own line not associated from them,” said Jenelle.

Pic credit:@jenellelevans/TikTok

As for why the company wants nothing to do with her, well it seems they didn’t know much about Jenelle’s shady past and critics were quick to alert them to it.

She explained that people sent “old articles” about her to the clothing company “and that’s all it took,” revealed the former MTV star.

Pic credit:@jenellelevans/TikTok

Check out the tearful video below.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.