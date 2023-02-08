Jenelle Evans talks product launch, dream job, and how she spent her Teen Mom 2 money

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently revealed how she spent the money she earned while filming the show and hinted at a product launch in the works.

Jenelle shared her personal life with Teen Mom 2 viewers for nearly a decade before being fired in 2019. After her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, MTV released her from the franchise.

Since being fired, Jenelle has remained in the public eye, mostly through social media, where she has retained millions of followers.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Jenelle opened up to her 3.1 million IG followers about her financial endeavors and spilled the tea on spending her earnings from Teen Mom 2.

One of Jenelle’s curious followers wanted to know whether she would ever consider launching her own “business/hair care Products or fashion label.”

According to Jenelle, she’s got something in the works. Along with a selfie, Jenelle answered, “I have a product coming out soon!”

Another follower asked Jenelle what investments she made with her money earned while filming reality TV. Jenelle listed what she invested in, including her North Carolina home, property, and filming equipment for the content she currently shares.

Jenelle added, “… still deciding what to do next. I’m scared and don’t know what’s best to invest in. Give me ideas!”

Jenelle built a “She Shed” on her property in 2021, where she films videos for her YouTube channel. She initially set out to record podcast episodes in the shed but hasn’t had much luck in the podcasting business.

The former MTV star was chosen to co-host a now-defunct podcast, GirlS**t, which was supposed to launch in Spring 2021. It never came to fruition, and she was involved in some drama when she was reportedly fired from the gig, something she adamantly denied.

Jenelle launched her own podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, but it was short-lived. The first episode aired in July 2021, and after only two more episodes, it went radio silent.

Jenelle talks ‘directing and editing’ after Teen Mom 2 career

For her last question in her Q&A, Jenelle opened up about her dream career. When asked what job she would do if given the choice, she answered, “Producing my own tv show, without me being on it.”

She added, “I’ve always been interested in directing and editing film.”

Since she was let go by MTV, Jenelle has struggled in her career. She delved into sharing NSFW content online and seemed to make a mint doing so after several brands dropped her from their partnerships.

Jenelle has also hinted at her own “dynamic series” in the works, which her rep claimed is going to a “major” network.

