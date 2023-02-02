Jenelle Evans talks being paid off by the paparazzi for staged photos

Jenelle Evans claimed that she and some other Teen Mom stars had submitted their photos to the paparazzi in exchange for money.

During her time on MTV, photographs of Jenelle were all over the press, appearing online and in popular entertainment magazines.

Now that she’s no longer affiliated with reality TV, Jenelle took time to dish out how she made money off her image by selling her photos to the paparazzi.

In a TikTok video recorded earlier this week, Jenelle responded to another TikToker who called out celebrities and reality TV stars for staging their photo ops.

“She ain’t lyin’!” Jenelle told her followers before explaining how it “really goes.”

Jenelle recounted the first time she was approached by paparazzi, shortly after her debut on 16 and Pregnant. Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, noticed some SUVs parked outside their house and, after calling the police, discovered it was the paparazzi.

Jenelle Evans claims paparazzi paid her to stage photos for the press

Later on, after Jenelle and Barbara went to dinner and a “swarm” of paparazzi was snapping their pics upon leaving the restaurant. That’s when Jenelle said she was approached by one of the photographers… after Barbara cussed them out, of course.

“He said, ‘Hey, if you wanna set up some photos, get a little bit of extra cash, we can do that.’ So, what did we do? We went and took photos. And I [mean] multiple paparazzi that do this. So yeah, this isn’t a lie. This is how things really go.”

Jenelle calls out Teen Mom co-stars Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookout for selling photos to paparazzi

Next, Jenelle called out controversial Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, naming her as a “good example” of releasing staged photos to the press. Jenelle also accused Maci Bookout of doing the same, claiming that MTV “threatened to fine” her over it.

Jenelle explained that the paparazzi use long, telescopic lenses from about a mile away to capture the images, zooming in to make the images appear as though they were candid when in reality, they were set up.

Jenelle’s future in reality TV

Since MTV fired her from the Teen Mom franchise in 2019, Jenelle has remained in the public eye, but on her own terms. She still shares her personal life on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, where she has retained millions of followers.

Although she’s made some cameo appearances on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, Jenelle said she’s through with MTV, despite the network offering her an exclusive deal.

Instead, the 31-year-old said she is working on her own “new dynamic series,” which was pitched to a “major” network.

“I’m excited for my future, new endeavors, and opportunities, pursuing my journey as a new version of myself,” Jenelle told Celeb Magazine last year. “I feel as though I’m blossoming and transitioning into a better me.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.