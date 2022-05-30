Jenelle Evans stuns in weekend bikini with 360 view

Jenelle Evans smiling close up. Pic credit: @jenelleevans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans showed off her stunning bikini body over Memorial Day weekend. The former Teen Mom 2 star, said to be in talks of returning to the franchise she exited in 2019, was all smiles in a hot pink swimwear look yesterday, and she offered a 360-degree view.

Posting via her Instagram stories and via a TikTok repost, the controversial MTV face showed off her healthy curves, even topping up her tan in the process.

Jenelle Evans stuns in hot pink bikini showoff

Jenelle, 30, posed confidently from her outdoor pool as fans buzzed over her and mom Barbara supposedly having recently held secret meetings with Teen Mom’s executive producer regarding an on-screen return.

The mom of three looked sensational as she enjoyed the holiday weekend sunshine, offering a front view to start and showcasing a halterneck bikini with slightly ruched fabrics and a low neckline.

Outdoor pool waters and a floatie backed Jenelle as she posed under blue skies. She tugged the waistband of her bikini bottoms while flaunting her tattoos, then turned around to offer a cheeky view.

Jenelle also sent out a warm and carefree smile from behind shades, with the post coming as a reply to a fan saying: “Can we see your swimsuit!!!”

It’s been three years since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 amid massive drama involving husband David Eason fatally shooting the family dog, Nugget.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with [executive producer] Larry about returning to the show. They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back,” a source tells The Sun. However, it looks like there’s an exception. “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever.”

Jenelle Evans’ return to balance out Kailyn Lowry’s exit?

Teen Mom 2 is definitely shifting right now, with mom of four Kailyn Lowry having recently confirmed she’s set to leave the series. Jenelle’s return would stabilize things in terms of familiar faces. Three years ago, MTV issued a harsh statement as it booted the brunette from the show.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network stated.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.