Jenelle Evans stuns in skimpy bikini with 360 views

Jenelle Evans is showing off her latest bikini look. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is celebrating summer and precious solo time as she gets her pool to herself and ups her bikini game.

The former Teen Mom 2 star updated her Instagram shortly before the weekend, posting from a sun-drenched terrace. She bopped around while flaunting her fit and curvy figure in a bright aqua bikini that featured a stylish belt detail.

Jenelle was making the most of kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley all being at school. When the cat’s away, the mice will play.

Shaking her stuff as she went tight in her white-piped and sporty-style bikini, Jenelle flaunted her amazing tan and famous tattoos while wearing her dark locks tied back into a ponytail.

While also shading her eyes with a pair of sunglasses, she gave fans a 360 view of her figure.

The ex-MTV face wrote, “When the kids are at school, I get the pool to myself.”

Jenelle has gained over 18,000 likes, with her Instagram being followed by 3.1 million. While Jenelle isn’t returning to the Teen Mom franchise she was fired from in 2019, there’s news that has been released about one of her family members.

A member of Jenelle Evans’ family is returning to Teen Mom

Last week, news broke surrounding the Teen Mom spinoff. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sesser shared a casting surprise on her social media that included a photo of Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s mother, plus Jenelle’s mom Barbara.

Jenelle and husband David Eason were both axed from Teen Mom 2 after David fatally shot the family’s dog Nugget. Jenelle has since stayed relevant, continuing to feud with former cast members alongside launching her now-defunct JE Cosmetics brand.

Jenelle Evans details dog shooting that led to firing

In 2021, via a tell-all interview with Candace Owens, Jenelle spoke about the dog shooting incident.

“So basically, it was me, my daughter and my other two kids and David and we were all sitting in the living room and you know, my daughter and the dog were having like a cute little moment.”

“So David started filming from far away and then all of a sudden she went to go give the dog a hug and the dog like bit her on the face, almost in the eye,” she continued.

“Then, after that happened, you know, the way David was raised, he took the dog outside and took care of it himself,” the mom of three said.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.