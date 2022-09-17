Jenelle Evans stuns in skimpy backyard bikini

Jenelle Evans poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jenelle Evans has been showing off her fabulous figure in swimwear as she enjoys some backyard downtime.

The former Teen Mom 2 star continues to stay relevant despite having exited the MTV franchise back in 2019 – just as her former costars are back on-screen with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle is making sure fans get their fix of her by updating her social media.

Jenelle recently posted to TikTok and showed off some cute swimwear.

The mom of three drew attention to her fit and curvy figure while filming herself in a watermelon-colored and strappy bikini top with a cute criss-cross bust design.

Adding in casual shorts in blue, Jenelle sizzled highlighting with her slim waist, also confidently showing off her abs while smiling and in a blue chair.

The reality star added in tinted shades for a little glam, also showcasing a cute pink manicure while smiling. Jenelle wrote: “My pool is clear ya’ll!” as footage swung to her home pool. Jenelle even included her kids splashing around in the water. In a caption, she wrote: “Random #MiniVlog.”

Jenelle Evans busy years after Teen Mom exit

Jenelle and husband David Eason were jointly fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, this after David fatally shot the family dog Nugget. More recently, Jenelle’s manager has opened up on how she and her family are doing.

“Her family is very happy, aside from her health issues,” August Keen told People, here referring to Jenelle’s fibromyalgia diagnosis. “She’s very happy. Her marriage is stable. They are, I think in every way, pretty healthy right now as a family.” August added:

“There’s no toxicity. David [Eason] is being a good boy. He’s not doing or saying things he shouldn’t.” Jenelle is raising kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley with David.

Jenelle Evans said to be rock-solid with David Eason

Further focusing on Jenelle’s high-profile marriage, August also dished that she’s at the “healthiest” point she’s been in her relationship in the “last five years.”

“Everything right now seems to be stable with them. Even her relationship with her mother is good. They’re not clashing anymore, they’ve learned to accept each other’s personalities,” Keen continued. Jenelle has made headlines for a formerly rocky marriage, even separating from David and getting a restraining order against him.

