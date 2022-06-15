Jenelle Evans stuns in bikini for weekend boat trip

Jenelle Evans smiles close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans looked sensational, happy, and healthy as she took her family on a weekend river boat trip.

The former MTV star, rumored to be in talks to return to Teen Mom 2, updated her Instagram two days ago to share moments from her outing. She went #MomBod in a cute swim look, also updating fans on how life is going with kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

Jenelle Evans all smiles in weekend bikini during river trip

Showing off her multicolor and tropical-print bikini, Jenelle smiled for the camera while waist-deep in river waters, also rocking shades.

The 30-year-old, recently showing off her Target swimwear haul, highlighted her toned stomach and below-the-waist tattoos, writing: “#MomBod Summer” as she added in a bikini and sunshine emoji.

Fans have left over 14,000 likes. Jenelle also updated with splashy river fun that included her kids.

In a separate share, Jenelle showed her 3 million Instagram followers how fast her kids are growing up. Eldest Jace was born in 2009 and is now as tall as his mother. In a gallery that opened with a mom-and-son pose, the YouTuber wrote: “They need to stop growing.”

Jenelle welcomed Jace, aged 17, as she starred on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. She then became a core member of Teen Mom 2 ahead of being fired in 2019.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans rumored to be in talks for Teen Mom return

Last month, The Sun reported that Jenelle and mom Barbara have been in talks with Teen Mom’s executive producer Larry Musnik.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show. They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back,” a source revealed, adding that the one exception would be: “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever.”

David Eason was fired alongside Jenelle in 2019 after fatally shooting the family dog Nugget. Together with his wife, David put on a family display on Instagram over Easter.

Jenelle shared a photo of her brood, writing: “HappyEaster everyone! 💐🐰 Today went great! Kids are happy, dyed some eggs, and #EasterEggHunt was so much fun. Hope everyone had a great day! ☀️”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.