Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is ready for a day on the water to soak up the sun.

On Wednesday, Jenelle shared a selfie showing off her bikini for the day.

Jenelle stood in front of the mirror to snap the bathroom selfie, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Judging by a sign on the bathroom counter mentioning pool servicing times, it appeared that Jenelle was somewhere other than home, although she didn’t provide a location.

Jenelle sported a black bikini featuring a wide-strapped top and a skimpy string bottom. The 31-year-old former reality TV star wore her long, brunette hair down and swooped to one side and looked to be free of makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She used the Island Vintage filter to send out a ’70s tropical vibe with her photo.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is ready to enjoy her ‘Boat Day’ in a skimpy bikini

She captioned the image, “Ready for a #BoatDay 🌊.”

Jenelle was clad in a black bikini for her “boat day.” Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

In another IG Story slide, Jenelle videoed herself as she turned to the side, revealing that her bikini bottoms were quite cheeky.

Later in the day, Jenelle posted more photos to her Story. This time, she posed on the boat with her husband, David Eason, who was at the helm.

Jenelle added a Conch Farm ballcap and sunglasses to accessorize her look and protect her from UV rays. She also put on a white crop top and denim shorts over her bikini while she and David rode the waves.

For his part, David sported his signature long braids, mirrored sunglasses, a floppy camouflaged hat, and a longsleeved Quiksilver shirt.

Jenelle was joined by her husband, David, who took the helm. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle is enjoying life after being awarded custody of her son Jace

Amid the recent news that she was awarded custody of her 13-year-old son, Jace, Jenelle is living it up. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle was granted full custody of Jace after her mom, Barbara Evans, had been raising him for the majority of his life.

Shortly after the news broke, Jenelle took to her Instagram Story to call out her former co-stars. She told her Instagram followers that other than Brittany (likely Brittany DeJesus), no one else took the time to congratulate her.

Jenelle put her former castmates on blast, calling them “fake as f**k.” However, Brittany’s sister, Briana DeJesus, shared a screenshot of a comment she left on Jenelle’s TikTok, congratulating her.

Jenelle hasn’t responded to Briana’s gesture, but it looks as though their friendship could be on the rocks.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.