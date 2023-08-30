Jenelle Evans’ son Jace found safe after being reported missing for second time in two weeks

Jenelle Evans’ 14-year-old son, Jace, is home safe after disappearing from his North Carolina home.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle called the police for help locating Jace after the teenager went missing for the second time in two weeks.

Apparently, Jace was exploring the property of his North Carolina home, where he now lives, after Jenelle was awarded full custody of her son earlier this year.

On Wednesday, August 29, Jenelle’s rep, August Keene, told E! News in a statement, “Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does. He went off to the gas station without telling Jenelle.”

When Jenelle hadn’t heard from Jace after a couple of hours, the former MTV star panicked and called the cops.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jace was located just 10 minutes from their home and has resumed his normal life since going missing again.

Jace’s disappearance is ‘nothing to be alarmed about’ says Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ rep

“The family is fine,” August continued. “Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear.”

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month, Jace was reported as a runaway juvenile when he didn’t return home after school. Jenelle explained that after having his phone taken away due to getting in trouble at school, Jace “decided to run off.”

Jace was located safe and sound the same day, and Jenelle chalked it up to him being a typical teenage boy.

Jace’s first disappearance reignited a rift between mother-daughter duo Jenelle and Barbara Evans

Following Jace’s first missing person incident, his grandmother/Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, claimed that her daughter stopped administering Jace his ADHD meds before he went missing.

Barbara told TMZ that Jace had been taking the medication since he was seven years old, and she gave it to him while he was still in her care.

Barbara also shared that she had been taking Jace for regular visits with a behavioral specialist, which served him well. However, according to Barbara, his visits stopped when Jenelle was awarded custody of her son.

Barbara’s statements prompted Jenelle to cut ties with her mother, claiming that Barbara didn’t have “any idea” what was going on with Jace these days.

“I have cut off contact with her as of three weeks ago,” Jenelle said in her own statement to TMZ. “Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched Jenelle and Barbara argue during their time on MTV, so their volatile mother-daughter relationship is nothing new. Barbara got legal custody of Jace while he was still a baby after repeated attempts to get Jenelle to care for her son better.

At 17 years old, Jenelle signed over custody of Jace in 2009, and in March 2023, she was reunited with her eldest son after Barbara signed over custody.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.