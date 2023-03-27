Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is living it up in Key West and shared a moment from her vacation.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, are on vacation in southern Florida.

During a car ride, Jenelle admittedly was feeling “cute” and snapped a selfie to share with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Jenelle captured herself relaxing in the passenger’s seat as David escorted her around the Florida Keys.

In the photo, Jenelle was clad in a periwinkle-colored crop top with spaghetti straps and a low-cut, ruched neckline.

Jenelle paired her top with light-washed denim shorts and wore a gray cross-shoulder bag with black straps. She added a pair of aviator sunglasses and, besides her wedding band, opted to skip the accessories.

Jenelle put her long hair into a half-up, half-down style, showing off her blonde highlights, and appeared to be makeup-free in the image.

The mom of three held David’s hand, and she reclined her seat, looking up at her camera to capture the shot.

“I should take pics cuz I look so cute 😂❤,” Jenelle wrote in her caption.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle and David are enjoying the warm and sunny weather on an adults-only trip. Jenelle shared pics from her recent boat day, clad in a black bikini for her day on the water.

Jenelle fired back at a body shamer who criticized her bikini ‘belly’

Despite feeling good about herself and sharing another selfie in her bikini, Jenelle’s critics came out in full force. One such critic commented on a TikTok video of Jenelle’s, calling her out for having a “belly.”

Jenelle took to TikTok to fire back with a sarcastic response.

“Yeah, so, um, this belly also housed three kids. Do you believe that?” Jenelle clapped back. “And this belly also had its appendix removed. Wow, that’s crazy! And this belly also had a hernia repaired. So, yeah, girls go through a lot. The human body goes through a lot.”

Jenelle continued, “But yeah, damn. A belly can get big sometimes. I’m sorry it’s so surprising to you.”

The former MTV star has recently started hitting the gym again. In an Instagram post last month, she told her followers she was going to start working out again to get rid of her “Mommy Pouch.”

Jenelle shares her secret to regaining toned abs

Jenelle has spoken about her workout regime previously too. In a post on her website, Jenelle-Evans.com, she talked about regaining her abs by working out and eating healthy, including cutting carbs.

Jenelle shared the workout she found on Pinterest to whip her body back into bikini shape. Jenelle engaged in a series of crunches, toe touches, side plank hip lifts, Russian twists, and leg lifts.

“After 7 months of being motivated to workout, eating healthy, and cutting carbs I got in shape very quick,” Jenelle wrote on her website. “These abs can be an easy goal to accomplish if you stay dedicated.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.