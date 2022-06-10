Jenelle Evans slams Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy for insinuating David Eason broke her jaw in resurfaced post

Jenelle addressed rumors from 2018 that David broke her jaw. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans called out her former co-star Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, for insinuating that her husband, David Eason, broke her jaw in 2018.

Jenelle’s husband David certainly hasn’t earned himself a good reputation among Teen Mom 2 viewers and he was dropped from MTV in 2018 after he shared a slew of offensive tweets aimed at the gay and transgender communities.

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans, David Eason’s tumultuous history

There were rumors of domestic abuse in Jenelle and David’s marriage, especially after she made multiple calls to 911, concerned for her safety. During one of those calls, Jenelle told emergency operators she thought David broke her collarbone.

“My husband, he just assaulted me … He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms,” she said during one of the calls.

Following the harrowing ordeal, rumors surfaced that Jenelle was missing some of her bottom teeth. Some speculated that David knocked out some of her teeth and possibly broke her jaw during the domestic violence incident.

Since then, rumors have surfaced that Jenelle wears dentures, so she recently took to TikTok to clear the air.

@jenellelevans Reply to @user1188997665 how easily the media and PEOPLE manipulate stories to fit their narrative

In her video, Jenelle explained that a dental specialist prescribed her a retainer for her “really bad” overbite. She said that her retainer made it appear as though her teeth were fake, spurring the denture rumors.

Jenelle Evans responds to denture rumors, calls out Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy

She captioned the video, “Reply to @user1188997665 how easily the media and PEOPLE manipulate stories to fit their narrative 🙃🙄.” The user had asked Jenelle, “Why does everyone say you have dentures[?]”

“Well, after I shared this news, weirdly, Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy tweeted this,” Jenelle said in the video, before sharing a screenshot of Randy’s tweet from 2018 which read, “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.'”

Jenelle concluded her video by saying, “Randy has hated David for a while. So, Mr. Randy was trying to insinuate that my husband was hurting me when it wasn’t true.”

In the comments section, Jenelle added, “If you want to find out more just Google Randy Houska and Jenelle Evans 🙃✨.”

One year after David was fired from MTV, the network released Jenelle in 2019 when it was revealed that David shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. There have been rumors swirling that Jenelle might be returning to the Teen Mom franchise, but Jenelle denies that she was the one who started them.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere later this year.