Jenelle Evans slammed for boasting about obtaining her Captain’s License

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is setting her sights on sailing the high seas.

Since her time on MTV, Jenelle says she has been focusing on obtaining several degrees and certifications.

In a recent Instagram Story, Jenelle noted that her latest accomplishment would be obtaining her Captain’s license.

Jenelle snapped a selfie from the backyard of her North Carolina home as she worked on her laptop by the pool.

“Working on my Captain’s License,” Jenelle captioned it, adding the hashtag #GoMe.

In a subsequent slide, Jenelle shared another selfie, this time listing the qualifications she’ll have received once she obtains her Captain’s License.

Jenelle Evans is working on obtaining her Captain’s License

Jenelle noted that once she completes her classes, she’ll have the following accolades to add to her list: a medical assisting degree from 2015, a scuba certification from 2019, and the title of “Official Captain” as of 2023.

Jenelle Evans listed her degrees and certifications in a recent IG Story. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Over on Reddit, some Teen Mom fans captured screenshots of Jenelle’s IG Story slides and discussed her qualifications. Many of them felt that Jenelle was exaggerating her accreditations and headed to the comments to call her out.

Teen Mom critics slam Jenelle’s dream of becoming a captain

One such commenter wrote, “Let’s be honest here how many people would actually get on a boat with her as the captain.”

“Imagine thinking this is a flex 😅,” commented another Redditor.

Jenelle’s critics discussed her recent qualifications. Pic credit: u/zoeygirl89/Reddit

Mocking Jenelle’s upcoming Captain title, another Teen Mom viewer wrote, “Captain of bad decisions maybe..”

Another critic slammed Jenelle for spending money on herself instead of her kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

“You will be a medical professional, and seafood specialist, who is scuba, and captain certified. Oh, I forgot, mommy vlogger with a SpIcY site,” they added. “All this and you still find the time to take much-needed vacations every other week. How do you do it while on your deathbed when you are home?”

The comment about Jenelle being on her deathbed likely refers to the former MTV star’s ongoing health issues.

Jenelle’s recent health issues

Earlier this month, Jenelle told her Instagram followers that her doctors discovered that she has Thymic Hyperplasia — a “condition in which the thymus gland is inflamed,” thus affecting her white blood cell count — and lesions on her liver.

Jenelle updated her followers on her health earlier this month. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Don’t know why this is happening,” she wrote in her Story. “Discussing these results next week with my doc and the next steps.”

Jenelle has been complaining of a myriad of ongoing health issues in recent years. In addition to her latest findings, Jenelle has claimed she’s been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and esophagus dysmotility order and said that doctors found a spot on her right lung due to aspiration of food or liquid while she’s asleep.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.