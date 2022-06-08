Jenelle Evans shows off Target bikinis in her bathroom

Jenelle Evans smiles close up. Pic credit: @Jenelle Evans smiles close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is proudly showing off the massive swimwear haul she recently shopped at Target, and she’s looking fabulous.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, rumored to be in talks to return to the series she left in 2019, is fresh from a TikTok show-off as she showed she’s summer-ready, and she didn’t just buy one bikini.

Jenelle Evans shows off summer body in Target swimwear

Jenelle put on a confident display for her 2.6 million followers.

“Okay, so I went to Target and I got a bunch of bathing suits,” she announced while clutching plastic bags from the retail giant.

Smiling from her bathroom and wearing her hair down, the former MTV face kicked off in a multicolor and patterned bikini she said, “covers your booty all of the way… well, most of the way.”

Highlighting her tattoos, the mom of three also flaunted her curves in a printed sky-and-greenery two-piece she called “so cute,” with further looks including a purple one-piece, plus a bright green stringy bikini she loved.

The “best” was saved ’til “last” as Jenelle upped the ante in animal print – the video also featured husband David Eason‘s voice, and it sounded like he was digging the whole thing.

“#TargetHaul #BikiniSeason,” a caption read.

Jenelle has also been packing on the swimwear action over on Instagram, where she boasts 3 million followers. The reality star went buns out in a striped bikini while bobbing around her pool last week, showing off her peachy rear and writing: “Suns out, buns out,” adding: “Summer tip: Idk why but switching from beer to wine has shrunk my stomach sooo much!”

Jenelle has been body-shamed by trolls in the past, although it looks like fans have finally gotten the message that healthy and confident is the way to go. Addressing her followers in 2021, the YouTuber revealed:

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” as she shared throwback images of herself.

Jenelle Evans says impressing people wasn’t worth it

“And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to do something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved. So I started going to the gym. Like damn, I looked good… but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah,” Evans added.

Whether or not Jenelle will return to MTV has yet to be seen.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.