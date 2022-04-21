Jenelle Evans shows off ‘BS’ allergy in tight dress

Jenelle Evans poses close up. Pic credit: @jenelleevans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is making it crystal clear she’s got zero time for BS. The former Teen Mom star, still a fan favorite despite her 2019 departure from the MTV franchise, is fresh from an Instagram video reposted from her TikTok, and it was attitude galore.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the mom of three switched from a slouchy sweats look to a glammed-up dress one – fans will have recognized the olive-green maxi number as the one Jenelle donned for her stunning Easter snaps.

Jenelle Evans won’t take BS

Jenelle kicked off pretending to yawn and sneeze as she wore a marl gray sweatpants and hoodie look. The JE Cosmetics founder then reappeared in a much brighter mood, smiling while seated indoors and looking gorgeous in her slinky dress.

Also flashing her signature arm tattoos, Jenelle wore her long dark locks curled down her shoulders, plus a flawless face of makeup.

“Allergic to BS,” she captioned the video, with fans leaving her over 4,000 likes in under eight hours.

Jenelle may have left Teen Mom, but she hasn’t left the news.

The attitude that had fans hooked during Jenelle’s tenure on Teen Mom hasn’t gone anywhere. In March, Jenelle made headlines for shutting down a troll basically asking her why she feels she’s still relevant. “You’ve reached your limit on talking,” Jenelle lip-synced over an audio track as she fired back, adding: “Shut the f**k up.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 firing

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 alongside husband David Eason after David admitted to fatally shooting the family dog Nugget. In a 2019 statement confirming Jenelle’s time on the series was over, MTV said:

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” Since departing from the show, Jenelle has founded the now seemingly defunct JE Cosmetics, also branching out into YouTube and teasing a podcast. Also leaving the show has been Chelsea Houska, who is now focusing on her family life and business with husband Cole Deboer.

Jenelle is followed by 3 million on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.