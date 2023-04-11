Jenelle Evans shares first family photos since regaining custody of son Jace

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has returned to social media following a brief hiatus to share some family photos.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle has been feeling a little under the weather due to some breathing issues and chest pain.

She’s no longer MIA on social media, though, and she shared some pics to Instagram of her Easter weekend with her husband, David Eason, and their kids, Maryssa, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

Maryssa is David’s daughter whom he shares with his ex-wife, Whitney Johnson. Jace is Jenelle’s son with Andrew Lewis; she shares Kaiser with her other ex, Nathan Griffith, and Ensley is Jenelle and David’s biological daughter.

The first photo in the carousel post showed Jenelle, David, and the kids posing outside in their Easter attire for a family snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jace and his stepdad wore matching short-sleeved button-down plaid shirts, Jenelle wore a floral dress and sandals, and Maryssa wore a pastel-colored seersucker top and jeans with tennis shoes.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shares family Easter pics with son Jace

Kaiser donned a polo shirt and khaki pants with red tennis shoes, and Ensley opted for a springy sundress, socks, and white tennis shoes.

The second photo showed the family of six closer up, all of them smiling for the camera. Ensley and Kaiser dyed some Easter eggs inside, Kaiser and Ensley showed off their Easter baskets and plastic eggs, the kids played on the playground, and David and Jace played billiards together.

“Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster 🌤️💗🐇,” Jenelle captioned her carousel of photos.

Jenelle was awarded custody of Jace in March 2023

This was the first holiday that Jace celebrated with Jenelle since she was awarded full custody of him. Last month, Jenelle announced the news on social media, telling her followers, “It’s a done deal!”

Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, had been raising 13-year-old Jace up until the custody swap. The former MTV star told Us Weekly that she and Barbara jointly decided that Jace was better off in her care and that they wanted to “build [their] relationship back as mother and daughter.”

During a separate interview with E! News, Jenelle revealed that since Jace moved back in with her, David has been giving him dating advice.

She also told the outlet that her family is “complete” now that Jace is living with her full-time. In addition to giving Jace dating advice, Jenelle also revealed that David has been teaching him how to hunt, fish, and repair dirtbikes.

“Jace needed a father figure, and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around,” said Jenelle.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.