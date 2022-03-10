Jenelle Evans says she watched first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion and it gave her a ‘headache’

After watching Teen Mom Family Reunion for the first time, Jenelle Evans claimed she got a headache. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans finally took the time to watch Teen Mom Family Reunion, and she says it gave her a “headache.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion recently wrapped Season 1 and, as Monsters & Critics reported, was picked up for a second season, despite low ratings.

According to the cast, every mom from the Teen Mom franchise, past and present, was asked to film. Not all of them did, however.

One of the alums from the Teen Mom franchise who did not participate was Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2.

Although Jenelle was fired from the franchise in 2019, MTV asked her to film but then ghosted her, according to Jenelle’s version of events.

Jenelle has mentioned TMFR a few times since it premiered earlier this year, and in January, she told her fans that she wasn’t watching the new spinoff. But just recently, she took the time to find out what all the hype was about.

Jenelle Evans shares response after watching Teen Mom Family Reunion for the first time

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to let her followers know that she finally watched the first episode of TMFR, and her reaction wasn’t exactly one of praise.

In her slide, Jenelle posed in her kitchen with her cupped hand resting on her chin, sans makeup, as she stared with a serious glare into the camera.

“Watched the first episode of the ‘reunion’ finally… now I have a headache from it 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she wrote.

The first episode of TMFR brought the drama off the bat. During their first night at their resort, the moms met up for a mixer where things got out of hand.

During a scream therapy session with Coach B, Briana DeJesus revealed that she was still carrying some beef with Ashley Jones. However, Briana’s BFF Jade Cline turned the conversation to herself, bashing Ashley for former comments about herself and her family.

The argument nearly turned physical, and security had to step in to separate Ashley and Jade.

Will Jenelle appear on Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion?

Briana also teased that Jenelle would be appearing on TMFR last season, which viewers know didn’t happen. But Briana recently told her fans that she’s been “trying her hardest” to convince Jenelle to join the cast for Season 2.

Jenelle, who charges the most of any Teen Mom on Cameo, would likely be a welcome addition to the cast of TMFR as far as ratings and entertainment are concerned. When Jenelle was still filming for Teen Mom 2, viewership soared. Her episodes brought in an average of 900,000 live viewers.

TMFR’s finale episode brought in the lowest number of views for the entire season, with just 299,000 live viewers, ranking it the least-watched episode of Season 1. The episode in which Farrah Abraham, another scandalous Teen Mom alum, arrived on set raked in 363,000 viewers, a small step up from the finale episode.

So the question remains, will Jenelle Evans join Season 2 of TMFR, and if she does, will she boost ratings? Fans of the Teen Mom franchise will have to wait and see.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.