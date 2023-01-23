Jenelle Evans says she ‘dodged the drama’ amid Teen Mom Family Reunion feud

Jenelle Evans has inserted herself in the Teen Mom Family Reunion drama.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise watched the dramatic fallout between Family Reunion castmates Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones play out last week.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana and Ashley got into an argument that turned physical after their moms, Tea and Roxanne, had a disagreement during dinner.

MTV’s security crews had to step in to stop the brawl from escalating, and Briana, Ashley, Roxanne, and Tea were moved to separate hotels following the incident.

Although Jenelle hasn’t been a part of the Teen Mom franchise since early 2019 — she was fired in April 2019 after MTV discovered her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget — she recently shared her two cents regarding the Family Reunion drama.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the weekend, Jenelle wrote, “Dodged the drama I see 👀👏💯”

Jenelle Evans slammed for saying she ‘dodged’ the Teen Mom Family Reunion drama

Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

As is typically the case, Jenelle’s tweet was met with plenty of backlash from her critics, who think she wasn’t part of the drama because of her husband, David, getting her fired by MTV.

“Yeah that’s how it goes when your dog killer, homophobic husband is still around,” one of Jenelle’s critics tweeted in reply, adding, “Did you happen to see Chelsea & Coles new HGTV show??”

Another disparager echoed the sentiment, telling Jenelle that David was the sole reason she’s been “dodging the drama,” adding, “…stop trying to stay relevant by always mentioning it and putting your irrelevant opinion online.”

Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Another one of Jenelle’s critics pointed out that she’s been keeping tabs on the Teen Mom Family Reunion drama and told her the only reason she dodged the castmates’ feud was that she wasn’t there.

A few minutes later, Jenelle continued to drive her point across, adding a carousel of photos in another tweet. Again, her message was seemingly aimed at the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which read, “Avoiding the drama likeeee…” as she was pictured carefree, posing while eating crepes.

Jenelle didn’t stop there, though. She responded to critics who questioned why she involved herself by commenting on the drama, although she’s no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise.

When one of her critics called her out for involving herself in a show she’s not a part of, Jenelle fired back, “Exactly, that’s why I’ve said ‘no thank you’ twice 💯”

In response to another critic who wanted to know why she has been claiming to be “stuck” in a contract with MTV, Jenelle tweeted, “I said that 2 years ago lol I’ve been declining offers from any TV appearances including Teen Mom at the moment.”

Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle hinted at her own reality TV show

Despite no longer being a part of Teen Mom, Jenelle made some cameo appearances last year during episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and another spinoff, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Last summer, Jenelle’s rep claimed that the former Teen Mom 2 star was asked by MTV to sign an “exclusive” deal, but she declined, citing other career opportunities.

According to Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, she has a “new dynamic series” in the works, teasing that it would be airing on a “major” network. Time will tell what Jenelle’s secret reality TV show concept is.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.