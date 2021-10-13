Jenelle Evans says ‘clickbait is the devil,’ critic calls her out, says she owes Kail Lowry an apology

When Jenelle Evans said, “clickbait is the devil,” one of her critics slammed her for past remarks about clickbait and her former Teen Mom 2 castmates. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans owes a former castmate an apology, according to a critic who slammed her after making remarks about clickbait.

A good number of the cast members from both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG partake in sharing clickbait articles on their social media accounts.

Jenelle, who was recently voted the “most beautiful” cast member from Teen Mom 2, spoke out about clickbait in a TikTok video and shared it on her Twitter page. Instead of showing her support, haters came to point out Jenelle’s hypocrisy.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans calls out media agency over clickbait

“There’s this other media agency that posts clickbait to all the Teen Mom pages. I used to work with them in the past and then I stopped working with them because they write continuous bad articles about all the Teen Moms,” Jenelle told the camera in her video.

Jenelle, who recently shot down rumors of baby number four, went on to say since she stopped and “refused” to work for the company, they continue to write “bad s**t” about her.

The 29-year-old mom of three continued, urging her followers not to click on any clickbait articles, telling them that the Teen Mom stars don’t actually share the articles themselves, but rather the company does on their behalf.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

One of Jenelle’s followers couldn’t hold back and took to the comments to point out that Jenelle made past comments that contradicted her video’s message.

Clickbait is the devil, don’t click it! 🙄💯 pic.twitter.com/3Pl1j4MZ3d — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) October 13, 2021

Jenelle’s hater calls her out over past clickbait comments

One of Jenelle’s haters shared a screenshot of a tweet that Jenelle shared in July 2020, personally asking several MTV stars to stop sharing clickbait.

Jenelle’s tweet read, “I would appreciate it if you would delete the articles. Or I can have my lawyer contact all of you next week,” she wrote, tagging Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, as well as Ronnie Magro from Jersey Shore.

One of Jenelle’s haters called her out for her past remarks about clickbait. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

The critic called Jenelle out for the past tweet and told her, “Oh lookie. Here’s you threatening your former coworkers for posting clickbait about you. And look in the comments you posting clickbait about them. God you make it so easy to humiliate you.”

The same hater shared yet another screenshot of one of Jenelle’s past tweets, this time calling out her former castmate, Kail Lowry.

Jenelle’s tweet, which didn’t show the date or time, apparently addressed a clickbait article shared by Kail that was aimed at Jenelle’s relationship.

“Of course Kail is going to share the article cuz she wishes my relationship fails and wished someone actually loved her.. 😂”

The same hater called out Jenelle again for a past remark. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle’s hater captioned the screenshot, “Remember when you attacked Kail for posting clickbait? But now you’re saying that none of the teen mom s post clickbait on their page, that it’s actually this really sleazy company? Guess that means you owe Kail an apology. 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Many of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise have come under fire for sharing clickbait articles recently.

Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG got slammed for sharing clickbait about Gabby Petito‘s death on Instagram.

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG has been nicknamed Clickbait Cate by critics for her frequent sharing of clickbait articles.

One Teen Mom OG alum, Mackenzie Edwards, claimed she was offered the opportunity to share clickbait for cash but turned it down. And it appears that Kail Lowry has stopped sharing clickbait since Jenelle’s last tweet about her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.