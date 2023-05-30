Jenelle Evans reveals whether she’ll ever return to Teen Mom

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is opening up about a possible return to reality television.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after MTV discovered that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after it reportedly nipped their daughter, Ensley, in the face.

Before her firing, Jenelle’s dramatic storylines dominated the series, albeit controversial at times.

These days, Jenelle has made a few sparse appearances on the Teen Mom franchise. She appeared in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when she attended Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party and made another appearance during an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Since she’s been away from reality TV, Jenelle’s fans (and critics) have wondered if they might see her return to the small screen over the past four years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jenelle opened up about the possibility.

Jenelle Evans says she would return to reality TV with conditions

One of Jenelle’s Instagram followers asked the mom of three, “Are you ever gonna come back to teen mom? We miss you.”

Jenelle’s answer read, “Not at the moment,” along with a shrugging emoji, insinuating that she might be in the future.

Jenelle revealed whether she would consider returning to reality TV and making a reappearance on the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

A similar question from a fan read, “Would you ever do reality tv again[?]”

According to Jenelle, she would be willing to return if she had “the ability to produce.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle told her fans during another Q&A that her dream job would entail producing her own TV show… as long as she wasn’t part of the cast.

Jenelle also said that being in the “TV world” has always been her dream, and she’s always had an interest in the behind-the-scenes aspect of things, such as editing.

Jenelle claims she ‘brought the ratings’ to the Teen Mom franchise

Talks of Jenelle possibly returning to MTV comes on the heels of the former MTV star claiming that the reason some of the Teen Mom shows are being canceled is that she’s no longer part of the cast.

In response to a post captioned, “Rumor has it all the Teen Mom shows are getting cancelled!” Jenelle wrote, “Because you took out the person who brought the ratings… me.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.