Jenelle Evans reveals what she misses about being on Teen Mom 2 and it’s not the editing

Jenelle Evans admitted there are certain things about being on Teen Mom 2 that she misses. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans addressed whether she missed being on Teen Mom 2 and shared what she misses about it and what she doesn’t.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

At the time, Jenelle was confused and upset that MTV cut ties with her so suddenly.

Does Jenelle Evans miss being on Teen Mom 2?

Now, the former reality TV star is opening up about her time on Teen Mom 2 and whether she misses filming for the show.

Jenelle took to TikTok to record a video in response to a question from another TikTok user who asked Jenelle, “Hey!! Do you ever miss being on Teen Mom?”

The 29-year-old mom of three answered, “That’s a really good question.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Do I miss being on Teen Mom?” Jenelle rhetorically asked the camera. “I do not miss the reunions. I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

“But, I do miss sharing my story with you guys. I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well. And I’ll also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story, that we can relate with each other, but you know, chapters happen in life and some close,” Jenelle continued.

Jenelle added, “But I think what hurts the most is that there’s so many milestones that the kids have been achieving, accomplishing, and you guys don’t see any of that. There’s so much good that has happened in my life since TV, but that doesn’t make ratings.”

Jenelle ended her video by telling her followers, “So if you want to keep up with me, just check out my YouTube channel, Jenelle Eason.”

Jenelle responds to fans and critics

Several of Jenelle’s followers had questions and comments for the former Teen Mom 2 star.

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“You miss the money tho 😂” commented one of Jenelle’s followers on her video.

Jenelle, who still isn’t speaking to her mom Barbara amid their feud, replied, claiming to make nearly the same amount being self-employed as she did as a cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle’s response read, “I make almost just as much as being self employed at home 🤷🏻‍♀️”

When another follower accused Jenelle of missing the money she made on Teen Mom 2, she replied once again.

The follower’s comment read, “She misses the money[.]”

Jenelle simply replied, “Nope[.]”

One of Jenelle’s fans was curious about the editing process at MTV and asked her, “I don’t think any of the girls were involved in the editing, right?”

“Yes, you’re correct. No one was allowed [to be involved] with [their] editing process[.]”

Since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2, she has mentioned that she would be open to the idea of working for MTV again, but with a different set of circumstances than the first time around.

Back in May, Jenelle appeared on The Candace Owens Show, where she told Candace, “I have a lot of ideas that weren’t heard when I would film with MTV.”

Speaking on not being involved in the editing process, Jenelle continued, “I would like to have a say-so in the approval because a lot of the episodes that aired on TV, they didn’t show us anything before it aired. So I was kind of surprised. It’s still a surprise to everyone when it airs.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.