Jenelle Evans reveals Kaiser ‘finally made it’ to 1st grade after ‘struggling with kindergarten for 2 years now’


Jenelle Evans formerly of Teen Mom 2
Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser “finally made it to 1st grade” after two years. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared that her son Kaiser “finally made it” to first grade after struggling for two years.

Jenelle’s son, who turns seven later this month, has struggled with focus, and COVID-19 further delayed his progress.

The mother of three shared the news on Instagram. She told her 2.9 million followers that her middle child graduated kindergarten.

In another, Kaiser posed for a solo pic under the purple and white balloons. He stood in front of a sign that read Class of 2021, smiling for the camera.

Kaiser posed again with stepsister Maryssa, brother Jace and little sister Ensley for another pic near the chairs in the grass.

The next slide was an adorable closeup of Kaiser wearing his graduation cap and tassel, holding a rolled-up kindergarten diploma.

Jenelle captioned her post, “Yay for Kaiser! After struggling with #Kindergarten for 2 years now and then COVID happening, he’s had a tough time trying to focus. Super happy to say he finally made it to 1st grade! We are SO proud of you Bubba! 🎉✨🎓 #KindergartenGraduation”

The former reality TV star shares son Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith. The two were engaged, but called it off in 2015, a year after their son was born.

Kaiser’s parents reached a custody agreement last year, with Jenelle keeping primary physical custody. She splits time with Nathan, who gets visitation every other weekend.

Jenelle has made headlines for reasons other than parenting

Earlier this week, Jenelle traded jabs with Mackenzie Edwards, another former star from the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle said she agreed with MTV firing Mackenzie’s husband, Ryan Edwards, due to drug use. Mackenzie fired back and Jenelle rebutted once again.

Last month, Jenelle claimed she didn’t feel sorry for Ryan and Mackenzie, telling her followers, “Not one bit.”

News hit this week that Jenelle is in a class action lawsuit. She is alleging that reality TV blogger John Yates made “false” accusations about her alleged firing from her podcast GirlS**t, therefore causing missed business opportunities.

Jenelle is open to working with MTV again under the right circumstances. She admitted to the possibility while appearing on an episode of The Candace Owens Show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

