Jenelle Evans reveals if she watched Teen Mom Family Reunion, insinuates she doesn’t know why MTV fired her

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans didn’t take part in the new spinoff show Teen Mom Family Reunion, but she still had some things to say about it.

Jenelle is one of only a few moms from the Teen Mom franchise who didn’t participate in filming for TMFR, including Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2.

After TMFR’s second episode aired earlier this week, Jenelle took to social media to answer some questions about the spinoff from her fans.

The 30-year-old mom of three shared a Q&A on Instagram, asking her fans to participate in a question box she titled, “Let’s talk 🧡 What’s up?”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans talks Teen Mom Family Reunion after its premiere

One question from a fan of Jenelle’s asked the former reality TV star, “are you watching the reunion?”

Jenelle gave a concise response to her fan and wrote, “Nope 👎🏻.”

Jenelle’s fans seemed curious about the same topic and another one asked her, “Why aren’t u on the family reunion[?]”

“They didn’t want me,” was Jenelle’s reply to her follower.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jenelle told her fans that she was initially asked to partake in filming for TMFR. However, she claimed MTV ghosted her after a month.

In a TikTok video she recorded last September, Jenelle used text that read, “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month…” and added, “And now my guard is back up. I trust no one.”

Later, Jenelle told her fans that the reason her invite to film TMFR was revoked had to do with her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle said, “I said I want to bring David and he can stay down the street in a hotel. I wanted to have someone there for support if s**t hit the fan.”

“They didn’t even tell me yes or no, they just ignored me,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle Evans insinuates she doesn’t know why she was fired from Teen Mom 2

Another question that came from one of Jenelle’s fans during her recent Q&A asked her, “Why was you kicked off tm2[?]”

Jenelle claimed to not know the reason and replied to her follower, “You would have to ask @mtv not me 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

In 2019, MTV released a statement shortly after they decided to release Jenelle from the Teen Mom franchise.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” their statement read, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement continued.

MTV’s decision came on the heels of David Eason shooting and killing their family dog, Nugget, after it allegedly nipped their daughter Ensley in the face.

Although she didn’t take part in filming for TMFR, Jenelle claimed to have some insider knowledge and accused MTV of providing alcohol and encouraging the moms to fight with each other.

It turns out Jenelle’s claims might have been valid, as TMFR viewers watched a fight break out on the first night during a mixer with the cast.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.